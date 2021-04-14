Find Millinocket police / Gumby boat / UMaine hockey coach





Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be north to south in the low 60s to low 50s, with sunny skies all over the state. This is what we talked about in Maine today. Here’s the latest news on the coronavirus in Maine According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two more Mainers died on Tuesday and 571 cases of coronavirus were reported statewide. It was the highest one-day increase in the number of cases since January 26, when 662 were reported and the state remained in the grip of a severe winter wave of virus transmission. The statewide death toll is now at 753. Tracker for more information. Nearly 30 inmates and staff were infected during a coronavirus outbreak at Cumberland County Jail. Maine clinics cancel appointments or switch to other admissions after the J&J vaccine break Janet Mills arrives at a news conference Monday at Maine’s first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oxford. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended stopping the one-time vaccine when six of the millions of women who received an injection developed an extremely rare blood clot in the days following their vaccinations. Maine and other states followed suit early Tuesday morning. PLUS: We want to understand how this change affects Mainers who received or planned the vaccine. Help us by completing our survey. ALSO: A rare, rogue immune response is the prime suspect as authorities investigate highly unusual blood clots after using two similar COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. This is what is known about them. A prosecutor ended his police career. He doesn’t understand why she won’t hear his side. Paul Gamble, who was a police officer in Millinocket, is suing Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN In lawsuits, Paul Gamble said that former Millinocket police chief Craig Worster had given the prosecutor bad information to get rid of him, accusing his former chief of harassment and bullying. He wouldn’t be the last officer in the department to do that. Two Asian restaurants in Lewiston-Auburn are taking over recipe and racism disputes Boba (left), an Asian restaurant in Lewiston, claims a former employee brought prescriptions to his new employer. Mu Noi Brunch (right) in Auburn claims it was asked by a competitor not to make dishes that are part of its cultural heritage. Credit: Lori Valigra / BDN The conflict comes at a time when anti-Asian sentiment is running high. The crew of ‘Gumby Boat’ dedicates this year’s Kenduskeag canoe race to a fallen friend Daryl Boyington (front), Larry Doucette (sunglasses) and Jed Boyington paddle the Gumby boat downstream during the 2018 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. Doucette, who co-founded the team with Daryl Boyington, died in March after a battle with brain cancer. The Gumby crew will pay tribute to their friend on Saturday in the 54th edition of the race. Credit: BDN File Larry Doucette, a dedicated crew member of the Gumby boat, died on March 12 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 55. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman (seated) poses on Tuesday with UMaine’s men’s hockey coaches (from left) Red Gendron, Alfie Michaud, Ben Guite and Scott Hillman as he signs his contract with Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League. Credit: Ronnie Gillis / UMaine Athletics The new coach will be entrusted with bringing a program back to the higher echelons of college hockey. Acadia National Park has just had its busiest winter ever A group of students from College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor met a professor at Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on January 26, 2021. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN Last winter, from November through March, Acadia had 172,000 visitors, far surpassing the previous winter time of nearly 140,000, which set it two consecutive winters in the late 1990s. Bangor High student wins big in the national competition with a device designed to detect traps Vetri Vel has the device that made him sixth in the Regeneron Science Talent Search last month. The gadget detects when someone has fallen and automatically sends an emergency message. Credit: Courtesy of Vetri Vel Vetri Vel may only be 16, but the fast-thinking Bangor High student is already designing a device with real-world implications. Former UMaine and Major League highlight is the making of a new baseball TV show In this September 11, 2003 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Mike Bordick turns a double as Travis Lee of Tampa Bay moves Devil Rays into second place. The game ended the game and gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 victory. Credit: David Kadlubowski / AP Mike Bordick, 55, has developed a 40-minute television show that focuses on baseball. The Hampden Academy graduate hopes to sell the concept to a network. Big Dipper descends by towing camera near Green Lake A large black bear walks in front of a towing camera near Green Lake. Credit: Courtesy of Billy Lander This bear is definitely hungry. But it also looks pretty solid for an animal that has been on a diet for four months. Revived committees will look for more housing options in Rockland Rockland hopes to soon become the owner of the McLain School and look for opportunities to convert the building into housing. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN City officials hope the committees will find solutions to Rockland’s affordable housing crisis. In other Maine news Oglala tribe member claims Bangor motel fired him after reporting colleague harassed him Bangor’s ridges are planning to install public toilets for homeless people in the city Energy companies are putting more than $ 7 million into the fight against the CMP corridor in the first three months of 2021 Law enforcement defends Maine’s controversial intelligence unit Rockland enables companies to expand to parking spaces in the center this summer Aquaculture, traditional fishing place during public hearing on bill to review Maines lease process

