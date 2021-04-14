Sports
Find Millinocket police / Gumby boat / UMaine hockey coach
Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be north to south in the low 60s to low 50s, with sunny skies all over the state. This is what we talked about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest news on the coronavirus in Maine
According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two more Mainers died on Tuesday and 571 cases of coronavirus were reported statewide. It was the highest one-day increase in the number of cases since January 26, when 662 were reported and the state remained in the grip of a severe winter wave of virus transmission. The statewide death toll is now at 753. Tracker for more information.
Nearly 30 inmates and staff were infected during a coronavirus outbreak at Cumberland County Jail.
Maine clinics cancel appointments or switch to other admissions after the J&J vaccine break
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended stopping the one-time vaccine when six of the millions of women who received an injection developed an extremely rare blood clot in the days following their vaccinations. Maine and other states followed suit early Tuesday morning.
PLUS: We want to understand how this change affects Mainers who received or planned the vaccine. Help us by completing our survey.
ALSO: A rare, rogue immune response is the prime suspect as authorities investigate highly unusual blood clots after using two similar COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. This is what is known about them.
A prosecutor ended his police career. He doesn’t understand why she won’t hear his side.
In lawsuits, Paul Gamble said that former Millinocket police chief Craig Worster had given the prosecutor bad information to get rid of him, accusing his former chief of harassment and bullying. He wouldn’t be the last officer in the department to do that.
Two Asian restaurants in Lewiston-Auburn are taking over recipe and racism disputes
The conflict comes at a time when anti-Asian sentiment is running high.
The crew of ‘Gumby Boat’ dedicates this year’s Kenduskeag canoe race to a fallen friend
Larry Doucette, a dedicated crew member of the Gumby boat, died on March 12 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 55.
Here are potential candidates to replace the late UMaine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron
The new coach will be entrusted with bringing a program back to the higher echelons of college hockey.
Acadia National Park has just had its busiest winter ever
Last winter, from November through March, Acadia had 172,000 visitors, far surpassing the previous winter time of nearly 140,000, which set it two consecutive winters in the late 1990s.
Bangor High student wins big in the national competition with a device designed to detect traps
Vetri Vel may only be 16, but the fast-thinking Bangor High student is already designing a device with real-world implications.
Former UMaine and Major League highlight is the making of a new baseball TV show
Mike Bordick, 55, has developed a 40-minute television show that focuses on baseball. The Hampden Academy graduate hopes to sell the concept to a network.
Big Dipper descends by towing camera near Green Lake
This bear is definitely hungry. But it also looks pretty solid for an animal that has been on a diet for four months.
Revived committees will look for more housing options in Rockland
City officials hope the committees will find solutions to Rockland’s affordable housing crisis.
In other Maine news
Oglala tribe member claims Bangor motel fired him after reporting colleague harassed him
Bangor’s ridges are planning to install public toilets for homeless people in the city
Energy companies are putting more than $ 7 million into the fight against the CMP corridor in the first three months of 2021
Law enforcement defends Maine’s controversial intelligence unit
Rockland enables companies to expand to parking spaces in the center this summer
Aquaculture, traditional fishing place during public hearing on bill to review Maines lease process
