Table tennis: Izaac Quek in Singapore reaches number 1 in the world ranking for boys under 15, sports news and top stories





SINGAPORE – Paddler Izaac Quek is the first Singaporean to top the world under-15 boys’ rankings, released Tuesday (April 13) by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The 14-year-old said: “I am very happy to have achieved this goal and I am very grateful for the support given to me by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), Sport Singapore, Singapore Sports Institute and Singapore Sports School. . “I will continue to work hard and achieve more sporting glory for Singapore.” In February 2020, Izaac won the Cadet Boys (U-15) singles title without allowing a single match at the ITTF Swedish Junior and Cadet Open, before the global sports calendar was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Although Izaac did not play in any other international league for the rest of the year, finishing 2020 as World No. 3, he moved up to the top in the final rankings as China’s World Champion Chen Yuanyu and Romanian World Champion No. 2 Darius Movileanu. is no longer eligible for this age category. Izaac’s foundations were built at STTA’s Bishan Zone Training Center, which he joined when he was seven. He then moved up to the junior development squad and the association’s youth training squad, before being promoted to the intermediate squad last year. Izaac, who would be a potential national player in the future, was also introduced to his talent when he won the men’s doubles event with SEA Games doubles silver medalist Ethan Poh and finished third in the men’s singles at the National Table Tennis Grand Final in March. It is clear that the STTA is considering including Izaac for the Asian Youth Games in Guangdong or the Hanoi SEA Games in November. Meanwhile, teammate Ser Lin Qian climbed from sixth to third in the world rankings for girls under 15 girls. STTA President Ellen Lee said: “We are so proud of Izaac’s achievement. He has worked very hard for it and really deserves this new achievement. His achievements serve as proof that STTA is on the right track to bring promising talent to the world. in. -class athletes. “ In August 2019, Koen Pang became the first Singaporean to top the world table tennis rankings, when he was the number 1 in the U-18 boys’ world. Later that year, he later became SEA Games men’s singles champion.







