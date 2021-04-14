NWSL opens investigation after USWNT’s Gordon accuses the guard of racial profiling





Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a Houston security guard. Photo by Daniel Bartel / ISI Photos / Getty Images The National Women’s Soccer League said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation under its anti-discrimination policy after Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend had been racially profiled by a Houston security guard. The incident took place after the Red Stars’ goalless draw at the Houston Dash on April 9, when a security official said her boyfriend “would be arrested if he got close” to talk to her after the game. “At first I didn’t realize this was a racial issue until I saw white @ HoustonDash players around the stadium talking closely to their families and we were the only ones targeted,” she tweeted after the match. My friend ran into our game @BuienRadarNL + after the game he came down the stairs to talk to me. We were immediately (before he got close to me) followed by security and told he would be arrested if he got close. Meanwhile, white players throughout the stadium were talking to white fam Sarah curtains (@sarahlgorden) April 10, 2021 “This is just another reason why we kneel.” The NWSL said in one statement that an investigation into the incident had started on Saturday. “The league will have no additional comments on the current investigation until it is finalized and has asked the respective clubs not to comment any further,” the league said. Red Stars assistant coach Scott Parkinson backed Gorden’s account, saying the guard was combative. “I was not upset that it was one of our players,” Parkinson wrote on social media. “I was angry that the only people harassed were people of color.” The Dash has made two statements about this. The former said the team’s staff were fully focused on the safety of the coronavirus and apologized for “anything that might have suggested the contrary.” But on Monday, the team said its previous statement was “off the shelf” and again apologized. The team said it is “committed to creating a safe work environment, free from discrimination and harassment, and pending the results of the investigation, it will take all necessary steps to ensure that this is the case.” Gordon has also received public support from her club teammates, United States internationally Megan Rapinoe and the Black Women’s Player Collective The NWSL said it would not comment further until the investigation is completed, and has asked clubs not to comment. This report also includes information from Reuters.







