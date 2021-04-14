Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Streak Banned





Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak has been banned for eight years for violating cricket’s anti-corruption code. The ban covers incidents while he coached his country’s national team and assistant coach in the Indian Premier League and other domestic competitions. Streak communicated with an Indian man seeking insider information for gambling purposes for over a year, according to a disciplinary decision released by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday. The man, identified only as “Mr. X,” rewarded Streak with gifts such as two Bitcoins, which Streak sold for $ 35,000, and a new iPhone for his wife. The 47-year-old admitted to five charges, the ICC said. He disclosed inside information that may have been used for betting, did not disclose any gifts he received, facilitated the introduction of Mr. X to players, did not report the approaches to the ICC’s anti-corruption unit, and hindered an investigation into his conduct. A former fast bowler, Streak was one of Zimbabwe’s greatest players and the first in his country to take 100 Test wickets. He played 65 Tests and also had successful spells in England with Hampshire and Warwickshire. Streak coached his country twice, from 2009-13 and again from 2016-18, and coached Bangladesh from 2014-16. He also worked as a bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL and for Kabul Zwanan in the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League. The crimes related to games in 2017 and 2018, the ICC said, and included the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League, a tri-series with Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2018, a Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in 2018, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League. The ICC insisted that Streak’s actions ultimately “did not affect the results of relevant matches.” “As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and had a duty to uphold the integrity of the game,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of ICC’s Integrity Unit. Story continues “He violated the code several times, including by facilitating the approach of four other players. Sometimes he also tried to hinder and delay our investigation.” Streak started communicating with Mr X via WhatsApp in late 2017. Over the course of 15 months, Mr X Streak “asked to provide him with various information regarding tournaments and matches in which he was involved,” the ICC said. Streak foresaw Mr. X also of the contact details of numerous players, including a national team captain, when he knew or should have known the businessman would approach them for inside information, the ICC said. The players were not mentioned, but in the correspondence, Mr. X told Streak that they “could make good money”. Streak also conspired with Mr. X to cover up his actions after being informed by the ICC that he was under investigation and that he would be interviewed. Streak admitted to the charges last month and waived his right to a hearing.

