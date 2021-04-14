Bethel College football team looks to NAIA after the season





WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Ryleigh Buck’s go-ahead solo homerun in the bottom of the sixth was enough to deny Kansas City an upset of No. 25 Wichita State on Tuesday-evening, while the Shockers held 4-3 at Wilkins Stadium Wichita State (29-5) extended its winning streak to a best season 10 in a row, also giving head coach Kristi Bredbenner her 600th career win. The same day Wichita State entered the NFCA Top 25, Kansas City had plans to spoil that feat, but the long ball came through again. The Shockers went on three more homeruns during the night, bringing their season run to 71. Caitlin Bingham (7-1) got the start nod in the circle and threw 6.0 innings, giving up three runs on nine hits. She walked out and struckout four. Bailey Lange registered her fourth save of the season and threw the last frame. She retired the only three batters she faced. Bailee Nickerson homered for the second game in a row and ended 2-for-3 with two RBI. Buck’s home run turned out to be the deciding factor on a night she went 2-for-3. Bailey Urban added two hits, including a double. Addison Barnard added her 17th homerun of the season, putting her in sole possession of first place on the single-season homerunit chart in Wichita state. She dueled with Cacy Williams (16 in 2014). It didn’t take long for Barnard to smash her record-breaking homerun. She placed a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall to give the Shockers an early 1-0 lead. Nickerson pushed it to 2-0 after ripping an RBI-single down the middle. Kansas City got one run back in the top of the second inning on a double and RBI single. Nickerson’s solo-homer to left-center pushed the advantage back to second, 3-1, after four innings. Kansas City did not go down without a fight. De Roos brought home a few runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game, 3-3. Buck’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth would be the last bit of violation for both teams. Next 25 Wichita State travels to Orlando for a battle between the top 25 teams and a big weekend series against No. 23 UCF, April 16-18.

