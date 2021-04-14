High School Tennis: East Beats Carson, Still Hopes To Share NPC Title – Salisbury Post

By Mike London

GRANITE GROOVE In a family of notable golfers, East Rowan senior Landon Shuping managed to become an excellent tennis player.

“My mom plays tennis, and I grew up playing her,” said Shuping. “Basketball has always been the sport I concentrated on most, but tennis was something that was fun to do with family and friends. In seventh grade with Erwin I decided to try out for the tennis team. ”

The rest is history.

Shuping was an automatic win for East Rowan at No. 5 singles as a freshman. He was 9-0 at No. 2 singles for the Mustangs as a sophomore. East had a tough start to the 2020 COVID season, losing 5-4 to West Rowan and Carson, but Shuping was 3-0 on No. 1 singles when the door was slammed that season.

Shuping has never taken formal tennis lessons and he has a few teammates who are first tennis players who have more consistent strokes, but he’s enough of an athlete and competitor that he’s evolved into a top player. He brings the same temperament to a tennis court as to the basketball hall, smooth, balanced and calm. He rarely makes a casual mistake.

“He gets everywhere and he stays very even at all times,” said East Rowan coach David Andrews. ‘He’s a backboard. He will get it back to you until you make a mistake. “

On a Tuesday afternoon when Shuping was honored along with fellow seniors Jaden Collins, Drew Roane and Greyson Trexler, he won again.

Shuping is 7-0 at number 1 in singles this season. He and sophomore partner Ryan Brady are 7-0 at No. 1 in doubles.

East hasn’t been heard much in boy tennis since it was a beast in 2016, the Ike Emerson / Chance Brown / Robert Gray days, but Tuesday’s 8-1 win against Carson kept the Mustangs (6-1, 5-1) in the battle to share the championship of the North Piedmont Conference. South Iredell hasn’t lost a game at the conference for the past four years, but East fell 5-4 to South Iredell at Granite Quarry on March 30 and there were some tiebreakers going the wrong way.

East can share the NPC title if it can find a way to reverse that result in Troutman on Thursday.

“It’s possible,” Andrews said. ‘It’s all the boys are talking about. They are enthusiastic about the resit. “

Carson (2-4, 2-3) had 21 players in his boys tennis program a year ago, but now only has five, another win for COVID. That means automatic forfeiture for the Cougars on No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

“There were several factors for us to get to where we are today, but COVID is the biggest,” said Carson coach Josh Trexler. “Many students went out to find a job with a virtual school.”

Trexler is a football assistant, and football just ended last Friday for the Cougars, so he hadn’t actually coached a tennis match for Tuesday’s trip to East.

Carson’s five-member team is made up of the soccer squad’s punt and kicker, Will Blumenthal and Andrew Beaver, so clearly those two have had a crazy spring.

“We are down and we knew East was going to be good this season,” Trexler said. “Oost has a lot of experience, and they are the team that everyone has back. We have seniors, but some of them had never played in games this year. “

Carson’s only success against East was somewhat of a surprise, as Carson’s number 3 Ricky Musselwhite had lost to Collins van East in a competitive match last week. This time, Musselwhite turned the tables 6-3, 6-4 to avoid locking out the Cougars.

Collins and Musselwhite provided an even match on the far field, both tall and lean and adept at the net.

Musselwhite closed the contest with what he described as ‘the best photo of my life’. He was almost parallel to the newly surfaced blue lanes when he threw a winner over the net.

“I didn’t get a picture of the photo,” Blumenthal joked. “But it will stay on my mind forever.”

Except for Musselwhite’s exploits, it was all in the East.

Shuping cruised 6-0, 6-1 against Beaver. Junior Gavin McDaniel, number 2 from East, won 6-0, 6-2 against Parker Steele, although the match was more competitive than it sounds. That took a while, although Musselwhite and Collins spent the longest on the field. McDaniel is 6-1 this season.

“Gavin was more aggressive today, which was great to see,” said Andrews. “He won a lot of points on the net.”

East has a promising sophomore, Brady, who has solid tricks and is unbeaten at number 4. He beat Blumenthal 6-1, 6-4.

His sister, Kristen Brady, was a fine player for the Mustangs and his uncle, Brad Brady, played in Catawba.

“We have a tennis family and I decided five or six years ago that I wanted to be the best tennis player I could be,” said Brady. “I took lessons for years. Tennis is my main sport. “

Andrews said Brady’s confidence has skyrocketed as the victories have been amassed by playing No. 1 in doubles with Shuping.

“We’ve made a good doubles team,” said Brady. “Landon is very experienced. I learn something from him every game. “

Drew Roane, East’s number 5 player, is best known for his football. He’s a fast little redhead who makes mistakes, but he also takes great photos.

Roane sustained a serious injury during the recent football season, a torn quadriceps muscle that sidelined him for about a month.

He started playing tennis as a freshman and made serious strides.

“I needed a different sport and decided to try tennis,” said Roane. “I like it a lot. I like the fast pace.”

Roane is 4-1 this season, with a tight loss to South Iredell. He will try to change that outcome on Thursday.

Freshman Owen Kesler plays number 6 singles for the Mustangs. He was forfeited on Tuesday, but the Mustangs hope he can win on the track in South Iredell on Thursday. Kesler was not in the line-up for the first meeting with South Iredell.

East blew into the two contested doubles on Tuesday, with Shuping / Brady at the top of Beaver / Steele 8-2 and Collins / McDaniel defeating Musselwhite / Blumenthal 8-1.

Seniors Shuping, Roane, Collins and Greyson Trexler were honored after the game, saluting for years to be good players and good athletes.

“We’ve had great senior leadership,” said Andrews. “I never had to work to motivate this group. They want to play and they want to be good. “

The East Carson rivalry can be intense in any sport, but nothing but goodwill was on display on Tuesday.

As the vanquished Cougars tapped rackets and the victorious Mustangs shook hands after the final double play, their last words as they left the field were ‘Beat South Iredell’.