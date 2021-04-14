Houston will host table tennis world championships – SportsTravel in November 2021





A year after the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITTF World Table Tennis ChampionshipsThe Harris County Houston Sports Authority has announced that it will host the event on November 2329, 2021 George R. Brown Convention CenterIt is the first time that the United States has hosted the tournament. The rescheduled event will coincide with and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic mission between the United States and China that was named “Ping Pong Diplomacy The event is currently being scheduled without spectators and will follow strict COVID-19 protocols for attendees. All events are held in the convention center, with the finals at the General Assembly Theater. What better way to showcase the sport of table tennis than hosting the ITTF World Championships; we couldn’t be more excited, said Harris County Houston Sports Authority Director Janis BurkeIt will be a special week for all involved to be part of one historical moment and commemorate another. What a great way to introduce more players to the sport. The ITTF Championships will be one of many international events scheduled in the United States leading up to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. We are delighted to partner with USA Table Tennis and the Harris County Houston Sports Authority to welcome the World Table Tennis Championships to the United States for the first time, said Susanne Lyons, chairman of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Board of Directors. The USOPC will work with the organizers to celebrate the participants and the competition and provide the necessary logistical support to all participants. Fifty years ago, the US table tennis team played its Chinese counterparts in an exhibition that helped new diplomatic relations between the countries’ respective leaders. The event eased diplomatic tensions, allowing then President Richard Nixon to visit Beijing in 1972. We are thrilled that the World Table Tennis Championships are being held in Houston, said Virginia Sung, CEO of Table tennis in the USA.Not only will it be the first time the US has hosted, but the 50th anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy will add an extra layer of meaning. Again, we will have the opportunity to celebrate our great international sport in the spirit of inclusion and to showcase our shared sense of humanity as we look to the future.

