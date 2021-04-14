Rhyne Howard invited to American Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials

LEXINGTON, Ky. Junior Guard for Women’s Basketball at the University of Kentucky Rhyne Howard has been invited to participate in American Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team trails. The trail takes place April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina.

Ten countries from the Americas and the Caribbean will participate in the AmeriCup 2021, which will be held in Puerto Rico from June 11-19. The top four teams will go on to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in the hopes of taking one of 12 places in the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup field. Australia, which will host the 2022 World Cup and the 2020 Olympic Champion, will automatically earn a seat to the World Cup, but must participate in the qualifying process.

Howard has had tremendous success playing for USA Basketball as she led the Red, White and Blue in scoring on the way to winning the 2019 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup Championship in Bangkok, Thailand in the summer of 2019. For her efforts, Howard was tabbed to the all-tournament team. Howard, who had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the championship game, led the US by scoring all week averaging 13.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds per game and 44 , 7 percent from long distance.

In the summer of 2018, Howard earned the most valuable player accolades in Mexico by helping the U18 team to a gold medal run 5-0 in the 2018 FIBA ​​Americas U18 Championships. Howard starred in every game of the tournament, starting with eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a bargain quarter-finals against El Salvador for 14 points, including 4-of-7 from long range with five assists, two blocks and two steals against Colombia. She captured the MVP honor after her five points with four rebounds, four assists and two blocks vs. Canada in the title game. Howard also recently competed in the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 National Championship in Las Vegas, taking her team to second place.

Howard’s junior season was one for the record books, earning the Associated Press First Team All-America honors, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, United States Basketball Writers Association, and Wooden Award. She was one of four finalists for the WBCA Wade Trophy, one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy 2021, and a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award 2021. For the second year in a row, Southeastern Conference coaches named Howard the SEC Player of the Year, while she earned the All-SEC First Team award for the third consecutive season.

Howard, who was the only player in the country this season to average over 20 points per game with a minimum of 7.3 rebounds per game, 90 assists and 60 steals, had a great junior season for the Wildcats, averaging 20 , 7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds per game. She hit a team-best of 56 3-pointers and had 91 assists, 61 steals and 19 blocks. While her scoring average is two points lower than last season, Howard showed that she is an all-round player and not just a scorer, by adding her rebounds per game, assists per game and steals per game average from both her freshmen and sophomores. to increase.

The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, played 24 games this season, almost half of them against the top 25 enemies. In those games Howard showed that she is the best player in the country with impressive numbers. In 11 games against ranked opponents, Howard averaged 22.3 points per game, 47.1 percent of the field and 39.7 percent from 3 with 6.7 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. Howard had four 30+ scoring matches during the season, three of which came against the top-25 ranked teams.

One of her best performances of the year was when she scored 33 points at No. 12 in the state of Mississippi, hitting four threes with 10 rebounds and six assists. She scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and extra time against the Bulldogs, scoring 25 of the last 31 points in the UK, including 10 of 14 in overtime. Other impressive performances on the biggest stage include 32 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against No. 5 South Carolina and 24 points with four 3s, 10 rebounds and four assists against No. 10 Arkansas. She also placed 22 points against No. 13 Indiana and No. 8 Texas A&M. Howard took over from Kentucky at No. 17 Georgia with 27 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists and went 4-of-4 of 3 and followed with her 33-point performance against the Bulldogs in the SEC tournament.

Howard’s career is already one of the best in program history. In 83 career games, Howard has hit at least one 3 in 73 games, including 20 games this season. She has earned 10 or more points in 74 career games, 15+ in 59 games, 20+ in 44 games, 25+ in 26 games, and 30+ in seven games, including four times this season. The guard led UK in scoring in 54 career games, in recovery in 44 career games, in assists in 29 career games, in steals in 30 games, and blocks in 31 career games. She has 17 double-doubles in her career, six of them this season.

For her career, Howard has scored 1,655 career points in seventh place in British history in runs scored. She needs 37 more to tie Maci Morris for the sixth. Howard is the second player in the school’s history to have earned 1,500 career points ahead of their senior season, while the other All-American and British top scorer of all time is Valerie Still. Howard ranks second in school history in the mean of her career scores at 19.9, while she is third in career 3s made with 214 and third in career 3-point field goal percentage at 38.1. She is also eighth in United Kingdom history in steals-per-match at 2,301.

