Sports
Staff Selection: Penn State Football’s Breakout ‘Blue-White’ Star
Football is almost back in Happy Valley … kind of.
Penn State football holds one renamed Blue-White Game Saturday April 17th at 1pm at Beaver Stadium. The only fans allowed in this year’s game are freshmen, and that’s one head scratching decision for many. Oh, and the game will not broadcast on television.
As weird as this weekend’s scrimmage may be, football is played at Beaver Stadium, and the people will be there! With that in mind, our employees have made some predictions for breakout stars like this year’s final spring workout.
Connor Krause: Linebacker Kobe King
In a very limited time on campus as part of Nittany Lions’ latest cycle of early enrollments, four-star linebacker Kobe King has immediately caught the eye of the Brent Prys group.
After an impressive winter training circuit, King now stands at 243 pounds and looks like an instant impact, plug-and-play Big Ten linebacker. In addition, the Michigan native recently received praise from James Franklin and teammate Brandon Smith for his tremendous growth and adaptability since his arrival in January.
While the starting linebacker core remains intact from a season ago, King should receive valuable reps from the second team on Saturday afternoon. The latest # 41 in Happy Valley has to stand out by manning the middle, as Sports Illustrated called his physique as being “a cut out body that would make most college veterans jealous.
Gabe Angieri: Tight End Theo Johnson
After Pat Freiermuth’s departure to the NFL, Theo Johnson is given the opportunity to play a key role in Mike Yurcich’s attack. Johnson came to Penn State last year as a four-star recruit and played a limited role as a true freshman who saw him take just four steps from 56 yards.
However, he earned his first career start towards the end of the season, which could certainly be a sign of what is to come for the young tight ending. I expect Johnson to catch at least one touchdown on Saturday and hit a few highs.
Ryan Parsons: Defensive End Nick Tarburton
The buzz around Nick Tarburton was palpable this low season. The defensive ending originally made his Penn State debut in 2018, but he’s actually only played a limited number of snaps since then. He’s struggling with injuries and has changed positions so far in his collegiate career, but it looks like he’s finally back on track.
James Franklin and Dwight Galt have both commented on the “incredible offseason” Tarburton had so far. The head coach said Tarburton is expected to play a “major role” in the defense and Penn State needs him a big year. While the defensive goal’s hard work has gone largely unnoticed so far, the “Blue and White game” could be a great opportunity for him to show off.
Will Pegler: Quarterback Christian Veilleux
We can’t talk about breakthrough stars and not a quarterback wearing No. 9. Veilleux, an Ontario resident who played his high school prom at The Bullis School in Maryland, arrived in Happy Valley a few weeks ago as an early enroller.
The 6’4 ″ gunfighter clearly has no college-level in-game experience, which is exactly why he gets a ton of opportunities to show off his skills on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. As one of only two other quarterbacks on the list, Veilleux will have to prove what he can do.
Let’s call it three touchdown passes a day for the Canadian, and maybe a rushed touchdown too. I’m not kidding, folks. As an acclaimed recruit who played at a high level of high school football, this kid is the real deal.
Which Nittany Lion do * you * think Saturday will turn the most heads? Let us know in the comments below!
