While organized tennis was present at Penn as far back as 1880, it took the university several years to catch up with its Ivy League counterparts in forming an official tennis team.
The earliest record of the Quakers entering came when the school hosted the Middle States Intercollegiate Tournament under the Belmont Association in 1887. and Yale. Unfortunately for Red and Blue, the five Penns players failed to progress beyond the first rounds of doubles.
After this tournament, Penn’s involvement in peer tennis was rather fragmented, as most student interest was squashed by the university’s lack of suitable tennis courts.
In a letter to the editor, an anonymous 1890 graduate wrote: In the midst of a city as interested in the game of tennis as Philadelphia, the university is woefully behind in its accommodation for this sport.
This was a request that took several years.
In the meantime, on-campus tennis took place largely in the form of tournaments between classes or those of fraternities and sororities.
In 1896 Penn held their first Interscholastic Tennis Tournament. The purpose of this tournament was to identify individuals who would be sent out to compete against tournament winners at the University of Chicago, Columbia, Princeton, Yale and Harvard.
However, in 1899, Penn couldn’t even draft a representative to send to the peer tournament. To prevent them from being kicked out of the Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament, a planning committee was formed to formalize Penn’s involvement in tennis. Despite this effort, tennis remained one of the most underrepresented sports at the university.
In the years to come, although Penns’ tennis community was lacking, it failed to attract the best tennis players in the country. One of these top talents was Edward Dewhurst. Graduated in 1906, Dewhurst won the singles title at the U.S. national indoor championships in 1903 and 1905.
Later in 1905, led by Dewhurst, three other players were selected to represent the Quakers at the Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament. Building on this enthusiasm, plans were made to build six more jobs on campus. With these new courts, the future of Quaker tennis looked bright. Penn began competing in tournaments with other schools, and in 1907 the varsity team reached the semi-finals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament before dropping to Harvard.
After Penn continued to compete with other schools, plans for an official season schedule were formed for the following season in 1911. The chairman of the team was none other than Edward Dewhurst. The members were selected through a tournament for Penn students only.
The Quakers’ first official game came against the University of Pittsburgh, and the Red and Blue marched on their way to victory. They won two of the four singles matches and swept both doubles matches.
Penn played many more games against schools across the country. Notably, they won Penn State, winning two of three games against Harvard. Two of the Quakers more significant losses occurred when the team lost 5-1 to Cornell and 9-0 to Yale, but they put up a strong fight in all of these games.
Years of back and forth and moderate tennis involvement with Penn finally culminated in an official season in 1912, which Penn finished with a record of 5-4-1.
While the Ivy League doesn’t completely dominate the current tennis scene as it did then, it still produces strong teams that compete fiercely in the Eastern College Athletic Conference.
