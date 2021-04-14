Hockey Analytics: The Newest King Penguin

The past few seasons have seen a flurry of activity leading up to the trade deadline, with the bigger names and sought-after players in particular getting new sides well ahead of the set deadline. This season is no different, with several factors complicating trading in a COVID-ridden season. The trade and quarantine process, the constant quick tests and the risk of adding players from another organization and additional barriers due to the expansion version to welcome the Seattle Kraken into the competition.

There is always a problem on deadline day that was just as big as it ever was. The Detroit Red Wings are moving Anthony Mantha, mainly for Jakob Vrana, Richard panics and a few design choices were clearly the largest and most unexpected transaction on deadline day.

For me, the biggest transaction is that may not have gotten the right brow lift Jeff Carter moves to the Pittsburgh Penguins for some mediocre rides.

Part of me reflects back to 2011 and the events that preceded it Jeff Carter are moved from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Columbus Blue Jackets for all 39 games before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. Unabashed rumors circulated around Mike Richards and Carter leading to their expulsion from Philadelphia. It was an interesting time, but the overwhelming idea was how Carter wanted to be a part of the LA scene.

Watch Flyers fans, he’s back in Pennsylvania and will make his Penguins debut against his former team on Thursday night when Pittsburgh hosts Philadelphia.

About half way through the 31 Thought podcast, Elliotte Friedman described how Carter was identified and wanted by the Flyers last season, where he refused to return to his old club. His focus was LA and family. There was general interest in the competition to acquire him, and an offer from Arizona was similarly declined.

However, the situation has changed and he agreed to move from Los Angeles to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He goes from the 25th ranked offense on 5v5, to the 6th best in Pittsburgh, with the chance to play Sidney Crosby which has been great lately. Sid is probably tied to it Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, and Malkin has moved from Jason Zucker pre-injury to Kasperi Kapanen and Evan Rodrigues while also dealing with injury issues. Playing Carter on the grand piano next to Malkin is the most likely option, but he’ll likely start in the middle, just like moving him to the middle and pairing him with Jason Zucker a player who was acquired on the exchange deadline last season.

Carter’s ability to play wing or center gives flexibility to the Penguins squad, with an eye to the future. The 36-year-old is still under contract until 2021-22, for $ 2.6 million. That familiarity with ex-Flyers alumni Ron Hextall, while fitting in the form of a Brian Burke hockey player, sees an older but still effective player join the Penguins.

From Pittsburgh Hockey now

Carters’ versatility was one of the things that made him attractive to the Penguins. CEO Ron Hextall, formerly an executive at the Flyers and Kings, knew all about it.

Actually, we’ve kind of tracked my entire career, Carter said. It’s always nice when you go to a new place to have familiar faces. I’ve known Hexy for a long time. We have a really good relationship.

Using Evolving hockey for Carters GAR (0.6) it would contain 34th overall spot between the Kings and Penguins players, and yet, despite such a poor rating, it’s actually an improvement over the -3.1 expected SRBThat’s one of the worst ratings of the leagues, really showing an all-time low using the few stats. There are nothing but benefits to bringing in the veteran at the Penguins fold.

The use of single stats has become more common and in the environment where players with marginal but similar skill levels can be isolated to discover a dynamic of one player over another. As analytics truly become more mainstream, the GAR and WAR metrics (wins over substitution) will become more important and provide some uniform clarity.

Carter like a king

Carter was second in 5v5 goals to the Kings this season, behind only Adrian Kempe, as he led the team with 88 shots on target. And therein lies part of the problem with the kings, a general lack of insult. As a secondary figure in the power play, Carter had earned two assists on four goals he scored with him on the ice. Clearly falling out of favor or being overtaken by more talented and younger Carter players has lined up primarily with Andreas Athanasiou and Gabriel Vilardi on 5v5 this season

He ended his Kings career with a multipoint game to mimic the pair of multipoint games to start the season. It fell apart shortly after the start of the seasons, taking 12 more games for its next goal and just four points in that period. He had a high chance of scoring in the half of these first 16 games and then had 24 consecutive games with at least one chance of scoring a high hazard.

Over the first three quarters of the season, his breakdown by points in all situations is shown in the graph below.

Jeff Carter Quarterly Points Breakdown and IPP

Raw point totals are not a good measure, so to accurately measure his contribution to the kings, we can use expected targets. Carter has underperformed his expected targets in each of the three quarters, while delivering a reasonable firing rate. A distinction is made here between team and player level statistics. These measure all situations, taking into account 5v5 and 5v4 play for Carter.

Jeff Carter Quarterly Goals and Expected Goals

Split his game log (data is from Natural Stat trick), we can see that Carter has had 14 games with five or more individual shot attempts (iCF), while generating four games with five or more individual scoring opportunities. The table lists the categories in the first column and the number of games is at the top. To read this table, eg Carter has 2 games without a shot on target, six (6) with one shot, 10 with two shots, 11 with three shots etc.

Category no. From general practitioner Zero 1 2 3 4 5+ Goals 32 8 0 0 0 0 Helps 30 9 1 0 0 0 Points 24 13 3 0 0 0 Shots 2 6 10 11 4 7 iCF 0 5 3 9 9 14 iSCF 2 12 9 8 5 4 iHDCF 8 20 7 3 1 1

Considerations for Power Play

Pittsburgh has thrown Jake Guentzel Kris Letang, Crosby and Rust on the first power play with Malkin relegated to the second unit that Carter is likely to fit into after some initial opinions on the main unit. Due to the ability to play the bumper position and net front, the size and reach of Carters will help the Penguins play power. Currently ranked 9th in the league in 5v4 goals, and 5th when considering Goals For / 60.

Carter was not an important part of the king’s power game for the past seasons, but its impact has to do in part with the Los Angeles Kings anemia in general and its secondary use. Moving to the second unit, generally limiting power play time, with secondary scoring support, will run away from overall production.

I think when we look back at this deadline, aside from the pre-deadline trades and swaps made on that day, the Carter to the Penguins trade may be more important than other deals.