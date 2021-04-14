Everything you need to know about the GOI’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)





Sponsorship and funding remain an integral part of every athlete's journey in the pursuit of their professional goals. In a country where the sports landscape has been dominated by cricket for decades, it has been difficult for other Indian sports and athletes to find sponsors with big pockets to help them excel on the international stage. In light of this and with the aim of improving India's performance in the Olympics, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports introduced the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in September 2014The scheme provides financial and other assistance to top athletes in the country to help them reach the podium at the Olympics. Athletes and parathletes are identified by the TOPS Elite Athletes Identification Committee and there is also a Mission Olympic Cell, an agency dedicated solely to helping the athletes selected under TOPS. Benefits and facilities for athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme The scheme has had moderate success with TOPS athletes PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik winning medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. At the 2016 Paralympic Games, TOPS athletes won two gold, one silver and one bronze, while at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 47 of the 70 athletes who won medals were also TOPS athletes. Some of the areas where the TOPS schedule and the MOC help the athletes include More than 100 Indian athletes / teams are covered by TOPS The SAI website contains 106 athletes / teams from India as of February 2021 that are part of the current TOPS list – including sports such as archery, track and field, badminton boxing, shooting, table tennis, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, hockey and para sports. Since then, there have been some additions to the list – among them the Indian tennis player Sania Mirza Like any scheme where a committee has to decide who are medal-winning prospects, some athletes left out of the scheme have expressed criticism the process. Overall, however, the selected athletes seem to appreciate the efforts made under the TOPS scheme. The effectiveness of a scheme depends on how much impact it has on those for whom it is intended. And judging by the words of Indian boxing legend Mary Kom and ace spear thrower Neeraj Chopra, the TOPS plan appears to be reaching the mark. The success of the scheme has also inspired the Ministry to launch TOPS for junior athletes in August last year, shortlisting more than 250 young people for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. With India looking to send its largest contingent to the Games this year and aiming for double-digit medals for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics, the success of TOPS and similar programs will go a long way in writing future Indian successes in the biggest sporting activities stage on the planet.













