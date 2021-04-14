No. Penn State visits Rutgers on Thursday, 24

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The # 13 Penn State women’s lacrosse team will travel to New Jersey on Thursday to take on # 24 Rutgers. The first draw is scheduled for 3pm at SHI Stadium with a broadcast on Big Ten Network +.

Penn State, led by Head Coach Missy Doherty , is 4-6 this season after earning a 16-9 win over No. 9 Maryland last Sunday. Kristin O’Neill led Penn State with a career-high six pints, including a career-best five goals. Mary Muldoon added five goals while Lucy Lowe Saved 10 times.

The Nittany Lions are ranked 13th in the IWLCA Poll this week and 17th in the Inside Lacrosse Poll.

Rutgers, coached by Melissa Lehman, is 3-7 this season. The Scarlet Knights are ranked 24th in the IWLCA Poll. Rutgers fell 17-10 at Johns Hopkins last Sunday.

200 WINS

Head coach Missy Doherty approaching her 200th career win. She currently has a record of 199-119 in her 17th year of coaching. She has a record of 120-73 in her 11th season as the head coach of the Nittany Lions.

SERIES HISTORY

Penn State is 21-0 all-time against Rutgers, dating back to 1978. The Nittany Lions captured a 20-11 victory in its 2021 season opener against Rutgers. Kristin O’Neill led PSU with four goals and two assists while Maria Auth added four goals and one assist. Sophia Triandafils deserved a hat trick. Eight Nittany Lions scored two or more points.

MEET THE SCARLET KNIGHTS

Rutgers, led by Melissa Lehman, has a 3-7 record and is ranked 24th in the IWLCA Poll. The Scarlet Knights have this season beaten Johns Hopkins (13-10) and No. 19 Ohio State (12-9, 10-9).

On Sunday, Rutgers dropped a 17-10 decision at Johns Hopkins. Taralyn Naslonski scored five points, including three goals. Ashley Campo added a goal and two assists. Eight Scarlet Knights scored at least one goal.

As a team, Rutgers is ranked sixth in foul scoring (10.5 goals per game) and seventh in defense, allowing 14.6 goals per game.

Naslonski leads the team with 32 points, while Cassidy Spilis starts the team with 27 goals. Spillis also ranks 40th in the country with 1.6 revenue per game caused, while Meghan Ball is in 48th with 1.5 revenue per game caused. Alonna Gliksman averages 5.7 saves per game.

O’NEILL B1G FRESH MAN OF THE WEEK, AGAIN

On Tuesday, Kristin O’Neill was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season. She has won six of the eight awards presented this season.

O’Neill scored six goals and an assist in games against Johns Hopkins and Maryland last week.

She posted six career points, including the five best goals in her career, to lead PSU to a 16-9 victory over No. 9 Maryland. O’Neill had three goals and an assist in the first half and two goals in a 6-0 run early in the game.

O’Neill has eight multipoint appearances this season, leading PSU with 25 goals.

MOVIN ‘UP

Two points against Maryland, senior Maria Auth continued her climb up the Penn State all-time charts.

Auth has 213 points in 72 career games. She is currently ninth all time, passing Steph Lazo (211; 2014-17). She is three points behind Laurie Gray (1981-84) for eighth place.

Auth has 149 career goals, sits 10th all time and breaks a tie with Diane Whipple (148; 1987-90). Auth is behind Maggie Dunphy (1983-86) for ninth place.

With an assist on Sunday, Auth recorded the 64th of her career, finishing Jen Johnson (1996-99) in 11th place. Auth has four assists behind Lee Clough (68; 1986-89) for 10th of all time.

FANTASTIC FRESHMEN

Three real freshmen ( Kayla Abernathy , Sammy Dupcak, Kristin O’Neill ) and three sophomores freshmen ( Olivia Dirks Kara Nealon Rachel Spilker ) started for the Nittany Lions against Rutgers. Real freshmen Cam Evitts and Gretchen Gilmore also made their first career starts against Northwestern. Alaina Hamood has also seen playtime as a true freshman.

Freshmen have combined for 69 goals out of Penn State’s 130 goals (53%). They also combined for 37 of Penn State’s 58 assists (64%) and 106 of 188 points (56%).

NITS AMONG NATIONAL LEADERS

A few Nittany Lions are among the national leaders of state.

As a team, Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring fouls (13.0 goals per game) and sixth in defense against scoring (13.7 goals per game).

Kara Nealon sits 31st in the country in total assists (18) and 42nd in assists per game (1.8). Olivia Dirks holds 27th in draw checks per game (5.8) and 40th in turnover generated per game (1.6).

Kristin O’Neill ranks 11th in the nation and second in the Big Ten, with a percentage of 0.700 free positions.

O’Neill is in sixth place among the freshmen of Division I in total points (31) and points per game (3.1). She also ranks third in total goals scored (25) and fourth in goals per game (2.5).

Taylor Suplee is 13th in the country in saves per game, averaging 10.2 and 25th overall (92). She is also 13th in ground balls per game (3.33).

NEXT TIME OUT

The Nittany Lions will close their regular season against Johns Hopkins on Sunday. The first draw is scheduled for 1pm on Big Ten Network +.