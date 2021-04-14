IPL 2021: How to Get Live Cricket Match Scores and Other Updates Quickly Through Alexa





IPL 2021 has already started and people are watching the cricket matches from home as fans are not allowed to enter the stadiums. But what if you can’t watch the matches at home and still want to keep track of the live scores of cricket matches? You can use Alexa to get all IPL 2021 updates. You can talk to Alexa in English or Hindi to get the score. Amazon has added new skills to its digital assistant to provide a better experience for IPL enthusiasts. You can interact with any Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Alexa compatible smart devices to get cricket match updates. The Alexa app on your smartphone can also be used to get live scores. Alexa users can enable the Daily Cricket Trivia skill, which is a daily quiz for cricket fans. The rules are simple every day, you will get three new cricket questions with three options. You score 6 runs for each correct answer. Any wrong answer is a wasted delivery, giving others a chance to move up the leaderboard. You can activate this skill by simply asking “Alexa, Open Daily Cricket Trivia” or Alexa, daily cricket trivia shuru karo. “ You can also ask Alexa who will win the match or get match updates by asking “Alexa, give me the latest cricket comment” or “Alexa, who won the last cricket match”. For more details, you can also try asking questions like “Alexa, what’s the score?” or Alexa, “who was the man of the match yesterday?” or “what is Rohit Sharma’s score?” or “which teams will play tomorrow?” or “how many wickets did Jasprit Bumrah take?” Using Alexa, you can get updates on team movements, practice fields, news in and around the stadium, the effect of the pandemic on the game and much more. For this kind of information, all you have to do is ask, “Alexa, give me cricket news.” Amazon says, “Alexa will give you the latest cricket news updates powered by Editorji.” You can also set reminders for IPL 2021 cricket matches. Just ask “Alexa, notify me when the Royal Challengers Bangalore match starts” and the virtual assistant will notify you in time. If you want someone to cheer for your favorite IPL team, you can ask Alexa to join the celebration by simply saying, “Alexa, cheer for RCB” or “Alexa, cheer for Virat Kohli.”

