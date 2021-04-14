3 things learned about McKenzie Milton at spring camp

FSU football has had a quarterback issue since Jameis Winston declared for the NFL Draft after the 2014 season.

A combination of bad luck, injuries, poor evaluations, and not signing quarterbacks was a major reason the Noles fell off a cliff in recent years.

Yes, the offensive line was bad, but a good quarterback would have made that unit a less glaring weakness.

Mike Norvell knew the quarterback position needed talent and depth when he arrived in December 2019. He signed two high school quarterbacks and committed Luke Atlmyer for months before retiring to stay in-state with Ole Miss.

That decision created a dilemma. Mike Norvell could have tried to sign another high school project or go to the transfer portal. See, McKenzie Milton appeared as the 2020 season drew to a close, eventually signing with the Noles.

Milton is a proven quarterback with a great pedigree and tons of experience. It’s a match made in heaven for a program that needs just those things.

The only problem was that Milton hadn’t played since an injury nearly cost him his leg in late 2018. The questions began to swirl, even though there was footage of him leading the UCF scout last season.

The critics were back on full blast when FSU football let Milton run a microsecond in Tour of Duty practice. Milton completed the winter training and spring camp without any physical problems.

Here are three things we learned about McKenzie Milton at spring camp.