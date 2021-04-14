North Laurel boys and girls tennis teams get off to an impressive start

LONDON North Laurels boys and girls tennis teams have looked impressive to start the season, having recently beaten both Bell County and Harlan County.
The Harlan County and Bell County games were good for our younger players, said North Laurel coach Bob Smith. We have much-needed experience for all of our players. We have a good start and we will have to be ready after the break, because we have some very good teams coming up.
Girls
North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 – Jaron Gray (NL) def. Kiley Gambrel (BC) 8-0
No. 2 – Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Gracie Hammontree (BC) 8-0
No. 3 – Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Emily Smith (BC) 8-0
No. 4 – Graycie Chadwell (NL) def. Paige Frye (BC) 8-0
No. 5 – Molly Hamm (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC) 8-1
No. 6 – Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Kenzie Powers (BC) 8-0
Double
No. 1 – Meg Brock / Kelsi Howard (NL) beats. Ki. Gambrel / Hammontree (BC) 8-1
No. 2 – Hamm / Griffin (NL) def. Smith / Frye (BC) 8-0
No. 3 – Chadwell / Hayley Collins (NL) def. Ke. Gambrel / Powers (BC) 8-0
Additional competitions
Ki. Gambrel (BC) def. Heidi Seeley (NL) 8-4
Rilyn Gray (NL). Hammontree (BC) 8-4
Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Smith (BC) 6-0
Frye (BC) def. Lucy Joyner (NL) 7-6 (5)
Guys
North Laurel 9, Bell Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 – Zack Harbach (NL) def. Dylan Franks (BC) 8-0
No. 2 – Lucas Ball (NL) beats. Ethan Smith (BC) 8-0
No. 3 – Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Blake Sexton (BC) 8-0
No. 4 – Zaid Salim (NL) def. CJ Lawson (BC) 8-1
No. 5 – Standard
No. 6 – Standard
Double
No. 1 – Trey Walton / Will Walton (NL) beats. Franks / Smith (BC) 8-1
No. 2 – Harbach / Ball (NL) def. Sexton / Lawson (BC) 8-0
No. 3 – Standard
Additional competitions
Franks (BC) def. Haani Khan (NL) 9-7
Jasper Jones (NL) defeated. Smith (BC) 8-1
Colton Cunagin (NL) defeated. Sexton (BC) 6-3
Lawson (BC) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 6-1
Girls
North Laurel 9, Harlan Co. 0
Singles
No. 1 – Jaron Gray (NL) def. Amber Lewis (HC) 8-2
No. 2 – Eva Clark (NL) def. Jaya Wilhelmy (HC) 8-0
No. 3 – Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Lindsay Hall (HC) 8-0
No. 4 – Erin Cheek (NL) def. Abigail Gaw (HC) 8-0
No. 5 – Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Laura Ball (HC) 8-0
No. 6 – Standard
Double
No. 1 – Clark / McCreary (NL) def. Hall / Gaw (HC) 8-1
No. 2 – Cheek / Sasser (NL) def. Lewis / Wilhelmy (HC) 8-4
No. 3 – Standard
Additional competitions
Brooklyn Hubbard (NL) def. Ball (HC) 4-0
Rilyn Gray (NL). Bullet (HC) 4-1
Meg Brock / Kelsi Howard (NL) defeated. Hall / Gaw (HC) 6-1
Charlotte Griffin / Molly Hamm (NL) defeated. Lewis / Wilhelmy (HC) 6-0
Guys
North Laurel 7, Harlan Co. 2
Singles
No. 1 – Zack Harbach (NL) def. Sawyer Cornett (HC) 8-0
No. 2 – Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Chandler Smith (HC) 8-0
No. 3 – Tony Reynolds (HC) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 8-6
No. 4 – Trey Walton (NL) def. Cody Clayborn (HC) 8-1
No. 5 – Will Walton (NL) def. Calan Neeley (HC) 8-0
No. 6 – Colton Cunagin (NL) def. Brayden Engle (HC) 8-1
Double
No. 1 – Walton / Walton (NL) def. Reynolds / Clayborn (HC) 8-1
No. 2 – Neeraj / Salim (NL) def. Cornett / Smith (HC) 8-1
No. 3 – Neely / Engle (HC) def. Cunagin / Derek Vaughn (NL) 7-6 (6)
Extra match
Cunagin / Vaughn (NL) def. Bryson Brock / Steven Fee (HC) 6-0