Guite appointed interim Maine Mens Ice Hockey coach

ORONO, Maine (University of Maine Athletics) – University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph has named Ben Guite interim head coach of the men’s ice hockey team, effective April 14.

We are lucky that someone is there Ben Guites experience and character to get our program through this difficult time, says Ralph. Ben is a Black Bear alum, a national champion, played in the National Hockey League, and has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college hockey. More importantly, no one cares more about the University of Maine and the success of its hockey program.

Guite, who joined the former head coach Red Gendrons staff in the summer of 2013, recently completed its eighth season as a member of the Maine ice hockey staff for men. Guite served as an assistant coach for two years before being promoted to associate head coach on October 14, 2015.

I want to thank the director of athletics Ken Ralph and President Joan Ferrini-Mundy for putting their trust in me to guide our team through this difficult time, says Guite. Right now, our thoughts are on Coach Reds’ wife, Jan, and their daughters, Katie and Allie, and we are here to support our players in whatever needs they have. Our program will honor Coach Red through our passion for Maine Hockey and our efforts on and off the ice. I am honored to serve on the Maine Hockey staff and strive to represent all that Maine Hockey means to myself, our university, our state and our region. I will continue to give back to a program that has given me so much as a player and as a coach.

Guite, who helped lead Maine to the 1999 NCAA National Championship, spent 13 years as a professional hockey player after graduating from the University of Maine. Guites’ professional career has spanned more than 600 games at the ECHL and AHL levels, along with a 175-game NHL career with three teams.

While in Maine, Guite helped the Black Bears to their second national championship in 1999 before being named assistant captain and returning the Black Bears to the Frozen Four in 2000. Guite scored 47 goals in total, including nine game winners , and added 49. assists for 96 points in 146 games in Maine. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Guite scored the first goal in the Maines national championship victory over New Hampshire and added an assist to the Frozen Four’s victory over Boston College in the semi-final. During his senior year in 1999-00, Guite scored a total of 22 goals with 14 assists for 36 points in 40 games. As a junior, the former Black Bear forward had 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 games after a total of six goals and 12 assists in 32 games as a sophomore. During his rookie season, Guite was second among the freshmen in Maine with 14 points on seven goals and seven assists in 34 games.

After his time with Maine, Guite spent 13 years in the professional hockey ranks, playing a total of 175 games in the National Hockey League (NHL), 585 games in the American Hockey League (AHL), and 68 games with the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League). ). Guite spent four years in the NHL, competing in the Boston Bruins (2005-06), Colorado Avalanche (2006-07, 2008-09) and Nashville Predators (2009-10). Guite scored a total of 19 goals, including one playoff goal, and 26 assists with the NHL. Guite registered 103 goals and 176 assists with the AHL after 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in the ECHL.

Guite also has significant experience with the Players Association as he spent the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons as a member of the PHPA Executive Committee after the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons as NHLPA Player Representative. Guite also served as the PHPA player’s representative in 2005-06 and 2009-10.

Black Bear’s former assistant captain participated in the 2012 NHL Draft Coaching Clinic. Guite also spent countless hours in hockey school coaching around the country, including the University of Maine Hockey School in Orono, Bill Armstrong Hockey in Providence, RI, Can / Am Hockey in Lake Placid, NY, Huron Hockey in Orange, NJ, and Outside Edge Hockey in Denver, Colorado.

Guite received his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maine in 2000 before earning his Masters in Business Administration from UMaine in 2009.

Born in Portland, Maine and an alumna at the University of Maine, Guite and his wife, Kristen, are the proud parents of two sons, Patrick and Maxime.

