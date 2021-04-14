Sports
UNI football hopefully on its way to the fall season 2021
Despite heavy disruptions planned for this spring, Steam sees plenty of exciting things on the field
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Kyle Fourtenbary (42) and offensive lineman Erik Sorensen (67) celebrate a 2-point conversion by walking down Sam Schnee (23) in the fourth quarter against North Dakota State on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)
CEDAR FALLS As Northern Iowa ended its unprecedented spring season with a 23-20 loss to No. 2 North Dakota State (5-1) and a record of 3-4, head coach Mark Farley says there are good reasons to be hopeful when his team returns to drop football in just over four months.
Really, because of how we played on Saturday night, Farley said. You always want to measure yourself against good opponents. What makes you angry is that you played really well, but there is no profit behind it. At the back, you throw in who wasn’t on the field and all the things we encountered all season and that’s how we still looked at the end of the season.
What football will look like in the fall remains to be seen. Regular testing for COVID-19 this spring has wreaked havoc on UNI and almost every other FCS roster.
The Panthers’ spring season was so disrupted by COVID-19 cases, contact marks and traditional football injuries that Farley revealed after Saturday’s loss that his team played despite 25 guys on their injured list.
A quick look at the run of the UNI roster shows five different offensive line combinations across the seven games, with All-America wide receiver Isaiah Weston playing just four games with just seven receptions while battling multiple injuries. Without three of his regular defensive linemen for the past week, freshman Hayden Amos was forced to go to the defense line for an attack just to have enough capable bodies.
The challenge for us this year was consistency for all the reasons out of your control, Farley said. It makes you a better coach if you can take what you have and make something of it, instead of worrying about what you don’t have. Id said the same for the players. I think that’s why other teams have opted out. They didn’t take the time to make anything for the players they had as it was probably much easier to unsubscribe. I don’t even mean it in a bad way. There’s a safety factor out there.
In addition to the injury issues, UNI also saw offensive coordinator Ryan Mehaffey leave shortly before the season opener to take a job with the Green Bay Packers.
After the final on Saturday, starting quarterback Will McElvain, who himself missed two games this spring due to COVID-19 protocols, spoke about the challenge of learning a new attack on the fly.
Just try to learn a new system and translate it into the games because you can practice anything you want, but you can never mimic a game intensity, McElvain said. I think it was good just having these eight games to get used to something new. We did a good job, just playing it a few times here and there (could have) changed our whole record.
Summer conditioning is next, but Farley says free time is more important than ever given the conditions of FCS football right now.
Asked if he has spoken to his team about getting vaccinated before returning for summer training, the 20th-year-old coach says there are a lot more things to consider before sending a message to his team.
To me, when you start talking about vaccines, there’s a lot more to it than football. A lot more people are involved, because those are personal choices. They are university policies. There are many things that will apply to this when that decision will be made, Farley said. There’s a lot out there for other people who are probably much more keen than I am about what’s the right thing to do.
