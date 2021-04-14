2021 GameTimeCT Boys Hockey MVP: Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep

The list of great Fairfield Prep hockey players is long.

It includes NHL players, professional players, and collegiate players.

Mason Whitneys name could eventually make it onto that list, but what he’s been doing for the past four seasons has already left an impression on Fairfield Prep coach Matt Sather.

His four years at Fairfield Prep will be looked back on for a long time, he said. He was a special talent, a special player, a special person, and one of the greats in Fairfield Prep history.

Whitney played on the varsity team for four years, helped the team win two Division I state championships, and led Fairfield Prep to the No. 1 rankings in the state media poll for the past two seasons when state tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic.

Fairfield Preps Mason Whitney scores 1:14 to level the match at 2-2 against NDWH. The game ended in a 2-2 draw #cthk pic.twitter.com/uCynZdhSqH – Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 10, 2021

He has scored 49 goals and added 39 assists in his career, netted 14 goals and added 13 assists in just 13 games this season to earn GameTimeCT / New Haven Register Boys Hockey Player of the Year accolade.

It’s crazy more than anything, Whitney said. I had neither planned nor expected the career I had.

Whitney will attend Taft School next year, where he will play both hockey and lacrosse.

GameTimeCT First Team All-State

While the numbers are impressive, it was what Whitney did when no one watched that stood out, especially after the pre-game warm-up when the team left the pucks from the warm-ups in the net.

If you look at it from the couch, he’s the best player in the state, Sather said. There he sits on his hands and knees picking up the pucks.

That’s it in a nutshell.

Preps Mason Whitney links it to a PP target with 1:50 across in the first #cthk pic.twitter.com/EuHatqAlb5 – Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 6, 2020

For the past two seasons, Whitney has been at the top of the Jesuits with teammates Aksel Sather and Tiernan Curley. The line was one of the most feared in the state.

You get through their second and third lines and you go back to a row with Whitney on it and you hold your breath again, said Notre Dame-Fairfield coach Richie Minnix.

The line, led by Whitneys 27 points, scored 69 points this season from Fairfield Prep’s 130 points Fairfield Prep.

It’s pretty hard to have three guys who can shoot the puck and score anywhere in the attack zone, Whitney said.

GameTimeCT All-State Lineups

Defending the trio, Whitney in particular, was nearly impossible for opponents.

It’s really impossible, he’s such a great player, it’s impossible to stop him, said Notre Dame-West Haven coach Larry Vieira. We tried to contain him.

At some of the season’s biggest moments, it was Whitney who took it a step further, even when held in check.

Fairfield Preps Mason Whitney wins the draw then goes bar and in to give Prep a 2-0 lead over NDWH after the first period #cthk pic.twitter.com/x3LuqYX55V – Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 15, 2020

On February 20, two goals behind then No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven, Whitney buried the first goal late in the second half to draw his team to one. He then scored the fourth goal of the game to complete the 4-2 comeback win.

Later in the season, on March 10, when the two teams met again, it was Whitney who scored with 1:19 to go to balance the game in what ended as a 2-2 draw.

We knew we couldn’t stop him, so we tried to limit him, limit his shots, limit his area, Vieira said. We’ve probably failed more than we’ve succeeded.