Limpag: Jack of all trades





I joined another tennis club today, my second since the pandemic. The first has become more or less inactive and since I play regularly at this other club I thought, what the heck, why not join? Maybe even a chance to participate in their summer tournament. One thing though, this whole re-entry into the sport made me re-appreciate the place where I grew up, the Lantana subdivision in Polomolok, South Cotabato. Our generation was lucky and in sports we had almost everything. We had a square with a soccer field and a tennis court on the south side, a headland away from our house. On the north side was a basketball court. The soccer field doubles as a baseball diamond, and just behind the backstop screen that shields the street from wandering fields were gym bars. And just behind the wall in the tennis court was a grass volleyball court, next to a shed with a table tennis setup. In a whole summer, if you want, you can start your day on the tennis court and end up playing basketball or football. Our field was small, but we didn’t play small-sided games. I remember it was common for 11 other guys to wait for a full 11v11 game to finish so they can replace the losers and the same on the basketball court. We are skilled in more than one sport, with others in three or more. Heck, in one district, the smaller private school in our place meets almost the same basketball, soccer and volleyball setup that the soccer game had to be postponed because they were still playing basketball and they also needed to rest. Sure, forcing to win by forfeiting was an option, but why would you do that to your neighborhood friends? I also liked our tennis setup. Most evenings you had the parents and on the weekends, if you only had three or five players, you married Australian doubles. I really thought that was a very common thing until I asked around and realized it wasn’t. In a nutshell, it’s 2 to 1 on rotation. The single player is the server and after a game the single player rotates to the doubles player and the first receiver becomes the server. And the score only counts if it is a hold or serve. Story continues We’ve never had any formal training or coach, but we’ve done pretty well too. Some earned tennis scholarships in tennis and football. We made it to the national final in the Coke go-for-goal tournament as some made it to the top rungs of the DepEds ladder tournament. Looking back, I know that some of us would have achieved more with a good trainer. But then again, that would mean some degree of specialization, and that was never our strength. Master of no one, jack of all trades, that’s what we were.

