MLB players pledge Jackie Robinson Day salaries





David Price, Jason Heyward and Jackie Bradley Jr. are among over 100 players who have pledged a daily salary to The Players Alliance on Jackie Robinson Day. The organization announced this on Monday. The full list of players making donations has not been disclosed. According to the organization, the Players Alliance is made up of a group of current and former MLB players who are committed to improving Black’s representation in baseball. Has an interest in baseball declined over the years in black communities, especially in inner cities. Baseball needs investment in the inner city LaVont Stewart, whose Lost Boyz Organization leads youth baseball and softball programs in underprivileged Chicago neighborhoods, spoke with Yahoo Sports in December on the challenges baseball faces in addressing black Americans. I think the message lost in the conversation, which then turns into an argument about race, is about monetizing youth baseball that has now become a billion dollar industry, Stewart said. When it comes to black people, we are blocked from most of the economic activity surrounding the game, be it the support companies and things that benefit from it. Where is our property in it? “ David Price donates his Jackie Robinson Day salary on Thursday. (Jayne Kamin / Reuters) Jackie Robinson Day falls on April 15th and celebrates the man who broke the color barrier in baseball. The Players Alliance reports that it raised more than $ 1 million in 2020 from players who donated their Jackie Robinson Day salaries. That money was invested in black communities across the country that provided pantry and COVID-19 resources in addition to youth baseball equipment, according to the organization. Money raised Thursday will once again go towards providing equipment in addition to mentorship and access to scholarships in black communities, according to The Players Alliance. More from Yahoo Sports:

