The ball is in the Nepal cricket field

IIt was the final of the 2018 ICC World Cricket League in Windhoek, and Nepal was in trouble. The team needed 195 runs to win and had dropped 144 points to the last wicket. Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC then pulled a heroic and historic 51-run final stand to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat pictured aboveThey won coveted One Day International (ODI) status and Nepal was in the same league as cricket heavyweights England and India. I was a proud coach who witnessed the history, recalls Jagat Tamata, who now coaches the Nepal women’s team. I will never forget those incredible moments. But three years after the miraculous victory, the rapid advancement of Nepalese crickets has a catch. Nepal competes internationally in April after a 13-month pandemic-induced hiatus. Coaches and players have complained about the lack of international exposure and its impact on game development. Certainly there are age-old problems plaguing Nepalese cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended the country’s cricket organization Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) from 2016 to 2019 over politicizing the sport. Corruption and infighting are widespread within governing bodies, but crumbling sports infrastructure has also failed to support local talent. Unnecessary interference is an obvious problem, but we are taking small steps to rectify that, assures CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand. With the support of fans, media and sponsors, we hope to continue important tournaments and raise awareness. One of those tournaments, the Everest Premier League, will resume in September 2021. Starring former national captain Paras Khadka and New Zealand pinch hitter Corey Anderson, the tournament is expected to usher in a new era of fast and exciting. and competitive cricket to the country. The sudden rise of cricket in Nepal has transformed the game from an elite pastime to a beloved sport of millions of fans. It was imported from Great Britain in the late 1940s and was first played on four pitches in Tundikhel. CAN was founded in 1946, and soon tournaments under Rana patronage (pictured below) attracted established players from India.







