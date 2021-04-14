Iowa state football is getting comfortable in the corner

Iowa State defender Anthony Johnson (26) and linebacker Willie Harvey (2) signal an incomplete pass during a 2018 game against Kansas State (Matthew Putney / freelance)

AMES Iowa State cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi took over a young squad when he arrived in 2019.

Brian Peavy and DeAndre Payne, who were cornerstones of Iowa’s cornerbacks room, had just graduated, and Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young had barely scratched the surface as freshmen getting some playtime.

Now Johnson and Young are the veterans in the room, along with Tayvonn Kyle, as the Cyclones finally have some experience back on the position.

Johnson is the unmistakable position chamber leader. He did an admirable job last season against Tylan Wallace, the leading recipient of the US state of Oklahoma, the Big 12s. Wallace finished the game with five catches, 76 yards, and no touchdowns. Last season, Johnson had 40 tackles, five pass break-ups, and two tackles for loss.

Anthony has grown tremendously, Caponi said of his senior leader. Not only as a football player, but also as a person. He really has become the leader of the group. He changed his body through the strength and conditioning program he already put at 10-12 pounds. He looks different and with the experience he’s gained comes confidence.

Johnson’s experience and ability are unparalleled in the state of Iowa.

He can be on the field side or the border side, he’s our best cover and he had so much experience, he’s almost like a second coach, Caponi said. He really helped develop our younger boys in TJ (Tampa) and Michael (Antoine) last year. They played a bit and they were a couple that stopped playing a lot. He did a really good job this spring leading those guys and pushing them to become better footballers on and off the field.

He helps me a lot.

Caponi is also comfortable with four other guys, the aforementioned Tampa and Antoine, who are both sophomores after burning red shirts last season, and Young and Kyle.

Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Datrone Young breaks a pass meant for Iowas Brandon Smith in 2019. (Jim Slosiarek / The Gazette)

Young and Kyle traded starting last season at the corner position to Johnson. Caponi wants to see more consistency from that duo.

It takes consistency and production, Caponi said of who will earn the starting place in the fall. I thought one guy was in one game and the other was in another game. We went with the hot hand, the one that played better at the time.

I feel like we have five really good angles that can all play, and I don’t like playing guys 80-90 snaps a game, so whether it’s Tayvonn or Datrone, we just need one.

Young, a senior, is finally getting his first real springtime experience. After his first and second seasons, he faced shoulder injuries and was limited in practice. And it was essentially canceled last spring.

Caponi has noticed how beneficial a true spring has been for Young.

His confidence is unprecedented right now, Caponi said. He had back-to-back shoulder injuries, so this is the first time he’s had a real off-season. He’s one of those guys who’s not always technically right, but he’s got experience and he’s really smart and that’s got him through it.

The fundamental part of this spring was huge for him. He’s gotten a lot better with his footwork and I think that comes with the confidence he has to finally get a really low season.

If the Cyclones can find a match for Johnson on the other side of the field, be it Young, Kyle, Tampa or Antoine, it could take defense to the next level.