Sports
How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the game on Wednesday night hockey between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Stream coverage of Avalanche Blues starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and in the NBC Sports app at click here
Wednesday Night Hockey features the Avalanche, owners of the Leagues’ best record. Hosting the Avs will be the Blues, the Stanley Cup winner two seasons ago. St. Louis currently has the fourth and final playoff spot in the west by one point over Arizona, which will also be in action against Minnesota earlier in the day.
This will be the fifth of eight meetings between these clubs. After dropping a 4-1 decision for the Blues in both teams’ season opener, Colorado has had three consecutive wins. The Avs outperformed St. Louis 13-3 in those games. Colorado and St. Louis will meet four times over the next 11 days.
Since March 1, Colorados No. 1 line of Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabriel Landeskog have registered 32 points each, leading all NHL players during this stretch. MacKinnon, who leads the team with 52 points (17G-35A) for the season, has a 10-point streak entering the game on Wednesday with St. Louis. That is currently the longest active point streak in NHL.
St. Louis is resuming its 2020-21 schedule after an unexpected three-day hiatus from the game action. The Blues were scheduled for Minnesota on Monday, but that meeting was postponed after the tragic Sunday afternoon shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Monday’s contest has been rescheduled to May 12 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. .
Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer is on the COVID-19 protocol list. He joins Bowen Byram. #Avs
– Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 14, 2021
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
TRUE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^ Blackout at Local Market: Colorado)
ON THE CALL:John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVESTREAM:You can watch the Avalanche Blues stream NBC Sports live stream page and the NBC Sports app
PROJECTED LINEUPS
AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky Nazem Kadri Valery Nichushkin
Brandonn Saad – Tyson Jost Joonas Donskoi
Liam O’Brien – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare JT Compher
Devon Toews Samuel Girard
Ryan Graves Cale Makar
Keaton Middleton – Jacob MacDonald
Novice goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz Brayden Schenn Vladimir Tarasenko
Sammy Blais Ryan O’Reilly David Perron
Zach Sanford Tyler Bozak Mike Hoffman
Kyle Clifford Ivan Barbashev Jordan Kyrou
Torey Krug Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella Vince Dunn
Jake Walman Colton Parayko
Novice goalkeeper Jordan Binnington
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]