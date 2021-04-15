From Lala to Virat, colorful characters have always existed in Indian cricket

His sentences in English were short and dismissive, even though he didn’t mean to. They also sounded authoritative and this, he meant they were. I was once behind him in a final of the Ranji Trophy. I was in college at the time and couldn’t muster the courage to go and meet him. For this was Lala Amarnath, who was entitled to the definite article before his first name, like Don, Bradman himself.

There is a nice story about the Indian team that arrived in Pakistan during the 1977-78 tour. As the manager, assuming the limo was waiting for him, walked majestically towards it, the driver said to him, Sorry sir, these cars for Lala Saheb. Lala was part of the media.

I don’t know if that story is true. I don’t know if the stories told about Lala Amarnath are indeed true; but they are essentially true. He was not the most popular among colleagues or officials, but he was one of the most colorful men to have played for India. His language, in his native Punjabi, was purple, and he occasionally let go of it when he was broadcasting. He was also a great first-century Indias cricketer, Independent India’s first captain, a medium-pacer with 463 First Class wickets, and a wicket-keeper who once had five catches while replacing the injured first-choice. I finally met him and spent some time with him in Pakistan.

Every generation complains that cricket is no longer throwing up colorful players, that the straight bat has become more than a technical requirement, it is a symbol of the disappearance of laughter and fun from the game. Who are India’s most colorful cricketers?

Bishan Bedi, always his own man, the crooked custodian nightmare, and someone who wore his greatness lightly, immediately comes to mind, and not just because of the patkas he wore on the field. He brought laughter everywhere. As a player, he refused to throw a negative line in 74 in England, or to sign blank receipts to please officials. He smiles heartily, sobs unabashedly and is flawless. Trevor Bailey said he had a special kind of mystical tenacity preferred by religious leaders.

What could have been a weakness in others was Bedis’s strength.

Then there was Salim Durrani, often referred to as a wayward genius. He had everything in his playing days: talent, looks and a huge fan who followed the latter thanks to his willingness to make the calls for six more times than others. Bollywood called soon enough, as did the ramifications of a fairly lavish lifestyle.

He once held the Indias record for the fastest 50 in Tests. He was long known for being born in Afghanistan; now he is known for not being born in Afghanistan, but near the Khyber Pass on the other side.

Best known for two double centuries in a row and his explanation for the early success of schoolmate Sachin Tendulkars (he took the elevator, I took the stairs), Vinod Kambli feasted his way into the hearts of those who didn’t believe athletes rules also outside the arena. A longer career may have seen him study in the non-Tendulkarite tradition, but there may be a lesson here. Careers in movies and politics did not end completely.

Farokh Engineer, as a wicket-keeper and bon vivant on a team of bon vivants in the 1960s and 1970s, had the talent and record to match. His name usually followed the adjective flamboyant, and when he modeled for Brylcreem, the hair care product, he became more than a batsman making nearly a century for lunch. It was suggested that he had enough in his head to match what was out there, but he never led India. His main competitor was Budhi Kunderan, who hit the ball with the same ferocity and could turn an innings with the same ease. His 192 against England was the highest score of a wicket-keeper for a long time before a new generation began trading double centuries.

A man of intelligence and humor

The top three in the at bat could be Abbas Ali Baig, a man of intelligence and humor who once had a lady run to the field to kiss him when he took a half-century test. It’s an incident immortalized in Salman Rushdies The Moors Last SighSanthakumaran Sreeshanth who clearly enjoyed himself on the field, telling South African Andre Nel on one occasion, provided entertainment that went beyond the call of duty.

And what about the current players? Virat Kohli stands alone as conductor of a large audience in stadiums. I can’t imagine Lala Amarnath doing what he does. However, Kohli has the Lalas vocabulary and constantly reminds us that cricket is a game of both mind and heart.