Washington football team tight end Samiss Reyes

When he walks out of his parents’ door at the age of 14 to chase a dream, drawing with Washington becomes a moment of true happiness.

WASHINGTON Samiss Reyes, born internationally and now on an NFL squad in the United States, cried for twenty minutes when the Washington Football Team called to sign him to the team.

Reyes has never played an organized football game, but spent half his life chasing the American dream. And Washington may be in luck with a 6’7, 240-pound tight end prospect now with the team.

Born in Chile, he left his home country to pursue a basketball dream when he was 14 years old and left his mother and father at home. Samiss didn’t know much about football until he moved to the United States. Both his parents played basketball and football was the main sport in Chile.

“I came here with a dream of becoming the NBA,” said Reyes. “I came here on my own without knowing the language or culture.”

His father would send $ 50 a month to support Reyes. He didn’t even know how to speak English.

“I couldn’t speak a single word of English. I couldn’t tell you hi how are you. I was going to pull out a dictionary and rewrite it. I took learning the language very seriously. I watch movies. Like the Matrix. I would to the subtitles and write it down, ”Reyes said.

Before discussing and taking over the signature from Samiss Reyes, listen to it Locked on Washington Football Team podcast with David Harrison and Chris Russell.

Reyes first lived in Florida and participated in a basketball program. The program ended after three months, forcing him to live alone at a very young age. He would later move to Hawaii. But after he got a scholarship to play basketball at Tulane University, he would move to New Orleans, Louisiana again.

When his basketball career was over, Reyes worked as a basketball coach. When COVID-19 hit, his work declined.

“I was training people to make money. In between workouts I would do Door Dash. I think I was the number one delivery driver in the country,” said Reyes.

Around this time, many of his friends encouraged him to play football. However, Reyes has been the closest to football attending Saints games in New Orleans with his teammates from college.

Reyes would take a leap of faith. In May 2020, he gave himself a year to train to play football.

RELATED: Former Washington players weigh in on season, future under Ron Rivera

Reyes participated in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, a league initiative that gives international athletes teams to train for a season. The Washington soccer team saw Reyes train during a pro day at the University of Florida on April 1.

Washington was so impressed with his talent that they wanted to sign him.

“I came from a very poor family with a very humble background. Getting that call and living that special moment,” said Reyes. “I sat down and cried for about 20 minutes because I couldn’t believe how crazy it is. It’s been a long way. It’s been 10 years of sacrifice and hard work, not only did I make the sacrifices but my family too. . “

Reyes’ mother is a teacher and his father an insurance agent. Usually he can only see his parents once a year.

“You can only imagine what it means to send your child to a place where you don’t even speak the language, so my parents couldn’t even communicate with my teachers. It was a long way. it is beginning, but it really means the world to me and my family to get this opportunity, ”added Reyes.

The @BuienRadarNL Team draws hope-to-TE hopefully @SammisReyes This is not the first time @RTLNews ventured on a player who didn’t have much football experience, but it worked out well for him. More tonight at 11pm @ wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1XrQ5oICcw – Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2021

Ironically, Reyes has lived in the Washington DC area for over a year. Reyes says he and his agent had conversations with 20 other NFLs, but The Washington Football Team was always his first choice.

“I’ve been bouncing from place to place since 14. I live in New Orleans, Hawaii and Florida. For the first time in my life, I could afford my own home. It was my first home in the United States. Reyes said. “I’ve had to go through all those 10 years of hard work and finally feel settled, it felt like home. So I didn’t want to leave. I fought so hard to be somewhere. If I had to choose where I wanted to go it would be Washington. “

Transforming basketball players into tight goals has proven successful. You don’t have to look far from DC or go far back in time to see its success.

Players like Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez have all found success in the NFL after their basketball careers.

“I think it just brings the basketball court to the field. Being able to open up, run, stop and catch a ball,” Reyes said. “I’ve caught a ball all my life, it’s just another ball now.”

RELATED: NFL Paves Way for Snyder to Buy Out Co-Owners of Washington Football Team, Multiple Reports Say

If Reyes appears in an NFL game, he would be the first Chilean-born player to do so. If Reyes scores a touchdown, the first party idea would be to dip the football on the goalpost. However, parties like that are banned at the NFL, so Reyes plans to bring a little bit of his Chilean culture to the field.

“If I score, I think maybe I should bring some Chilean dances to the NFL to let them know we can dance.”

WUSA9 is now enabled Roku and Amazon Fire TVsDownload the apps today for live news broadcasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to have the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.