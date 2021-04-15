Men’s tennis closes v. 18 Alabama regular season





Baton RougeThe No. 39 LSU men’s tennis team will compete against No. 18 Alabama at the LSU Tennis Complex in the regular season and home finals on Thursday, April 15 at 3:00 pm. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, matches at the LSU Tennis Complex will be limited to 800 people for outdoor matches. Indoor competitions are limited to a player list and 50 seats available to the general public on a first come, first served basis. Fan attendance at the LSU Tennis Complex must remain masked and adhere to social distance guidelines. LSU wants to finish more than .500 with their last match. The Tigers are currently at 11-11 and 3-8 in SEC play. ITA rankings The tigers are well represented in the latest ITA rankings. Freshmen Ronald Hohmann continues to rise in the charts, coming in at number 48 in the singles rankings. Hohmann and double partner Rafael Wagner stay in too and get in at No. 39. As a result of their upset victory over the No. 3 duo in the nation, the freshman / senior duo of Joao Graca and Joey Thomas join the ranks and debut at number 83. Scouting the Tide Alabama is rolling to close out the season. They have a three-game win streak with wins over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. They are at 14-8 in the season and 5-5 in SEC play. Edson Ortiz led the way for Alabama in the ITA rankings, landing one spot over Ronald Hohmann at number 48. Zhe Zhou comes in at number 69 and Patrick Kaukovalta rounds them out at number 83. The Tide has ranked two duos, starting with number 21 Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto. Gabriel Diaz Fierire and Ortiz are 1-0, but come in at number 64. The Tigers and Tide last met in the fall for the Alabama Four-in-the-Fall tournament. Hohmann and Wagner both faced Alabama’s ranked duos and won in both, beating Freire / Zhou 6-4 and Kaukovalta / Roberto 6-3. Edson Ortiz did not participate, so this is LSU’s first look at the Alabama feature film on the first track. For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/lsutennis







