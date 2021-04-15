Cricket Australia announces contracted women’s players for 2021-22

Cricket Australia today released the list of 15 women who will be offered national contracts for 2021-22.

The contracts are primarily judged on the performance of the players over the past 12 months and indicate who, according to the national selection panel, will represent Australian teams in the coming year.

Darcie Brown (South Australia)

Nicola Carey (Tasmania)

Ashleigh Gardner (New South Wales)

Rachael Haynes (New South Wales)

Alyssa Healy (New South Wales)

Jess Jonassen (Queensland)

Meg Lanning (Victoria)

Tahlia McGrath (South Australia)

Sophie Molineux (Victoria)

Beth Mooney (Queensland)

Ellyse Perry (Victoria)

Megan Schutt (South Australia)

Annabel Sutherland (Victoria)

Tayla Vlaeminck (Victoria)

Georgia Wareham (Victoria)

Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia’s Female High Performance Manager and National Selector, said: “We are proud of the playgroup for the resilience and hard work they have shown during a challenging season, which for many included multiple quarantines and hubs, as we have seen. now look ahead. a huge year of cricket.

“Since our loss to India in the 2017 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, we have focused on reclaiming the trophy. The World Cup in New Zealand is therefore a big focus for the playing group, just like the home games against our big rivals England and India.

“The only change from last year’s contract list is the inclusion of Darcie Brown for Delissa Kimmince, who has decided to retire. Darcie is an incredibly exciting talent for fast bowling, as we saw on the recent T20I and ODI tour of New Zealand, and she has always been the fastest bowler in the country, as shown by our tests in the United States. She has had a tremendously raw pace through the junior ranks and we think she has the potential to form an excellent new ball partnership with Tayla Vlaeminck for many years to come.

DK should be incredibly proud of its contribution to Australian cricket. She made her international debut at a very early age of 18, took a break from the game and returned to make a huge contribution at all levels. During that time she developed from a raw fast bowler to a true all-rounder and was considered one of the best field players in the world. She has been a great teammate and a key member of our Ashes and T20 World Cup winning squads and we thank her for her excellent service to the game.

“From a battle perspective, we are very happy with the performance and depth of this group. Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes are all at or near the top of their game, which is helping us move forward as we enter a World Cup year. It’s a very difficult group to crack. People like Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson and Rachel Trenamen have performed strongly at the WNCL and give us a lot of depth.

“It’s a similar story with our all-rounders. Ellyse Perry has been ranked the # 1 ODI player in the world and she has done a fantastic job working back after a significant injury. We expect her to be fully fit again next season and to contribute with both bat and ball. She is well supported by seam-bowling all-rounders Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey and Tahlia McGrath, all of whom we believe will play important roles this year.

“We’ve hit a good spot in terms of our spin bowing options. Ash Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham are all real all-rounders and provide a great variety with the ball. We have world class left and right arm finger spin and leg spin to summon, giving us options in all sizes and conditions. And there’s impressive depth beyond the contracted list, including Molly Strano becoming eligible for selection during the year.

“Our fast bowlers have also had a great year. Megan Schutt has been outstanding on the recent New Zealand tour and continues to perform consistently at the highest level. Tayla was also impressive in New Zealand on her return from injury with her pace, resilience and movement, while Darcie, as previously mentioned, handled the move to international cricket with great poise and professionalism. “

The Australian women’s team will host India and England this summer before heading to New Zealand for the ICC World Cup in March 2022.

The Australians are the No. 1 ranked T20I and ODI women’s teams in the world.