Spring play serves as the first step in a return to normalcy

After a season in which the Buckeyes played for a largely empty Ohio Stadium, the Shoe will be buzzing with life during Saturday’s spring game.

For the first time since November 23, 2019, the team of head coach Ryan Days will play in front of their own audience, which is the first step towards a return to the normality of the program. With the opportunity to play for Buckeye’s loyal junior defensive tackle, Taron Vincent pointed out the excitement surrounding Saturday’s scrimmage.

I’m really excited to just get back to how things were, Vincent said. I know this pandemic has really affected people about everything, but it will be good to see fans in the Shoe again.

Throughout the 2020-2021 campaign, Ohio Stadiums’ capacity was limited to family and friends of athletes. However, Ohio State will host 19,180 fans for the spring game with about 10,000 seats for frontline workers. Tickets initially sold out in less than 24 hours after going on sale Monday.

With the increase in the number of allocated seats, graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said he is looking forward to seeing the Ohio State fanbase back in full force.

It’s great in itself to have your family in the stadium, but it’s even more appealing to have the whole nation, Buckeye nation, fans there so they can experience what we’re experiencing, even more engaging, Garrett said. We were just glad everyone was there again.

While the Buckeyes played in three home games last season, it will be the first time the freshmen and sophomores on the team will experience Ohio Stadium with fans in attendance.

Fans aren’t the only aspect to be re-introduced to Ohio Stadium on Saturday as the athletic band, spirit squad and Brutus all return after a season hiatus.

With a more typical matchday experience ahead of the Buckeyes Saturday, defensive coach Larry Johnson said he was excited for the underclass to get a taste of a normal Ohio Stadium experience.

This will be fun for our players, Johnson said. I know the young guys are excited about that. Just to walk in and look around and see people instead of posters, that’s gonna be pretty cool.

Saturday will provide an unfamiliar experience for the teams’ underclass, and Day added that the experienced members of the team can undergo an adaptation phase to play in front of a crowd.

We had to adjust without fans and then we got a little used to that and now we have to adjust to have fans again, Day said. I know our guys love that because it’s all showoffs, that’s what I call them.

Since the atmosphere will reflect a slight return to norm, the game probably won’t.

Day said the plan is to split the team for at least half the football and then have a more controlled scrimmage atmosphere in the second half. He added that the coaching staff has not yet made a decision whether to tackle or just play with a thud.

On the field, Day said he hopes to see the steps his players have taken since they started the spring practice process on March 19.

When we get into the spring game, things I want to see are just improvement, but keep getting better, Day said. I wish we had another 15 exercises here in May, but we don’t.

With the spring game serving as a test drive for the Days squad, the third year head coach said he was grateful for the chance to finally have a somewhat normal matchday experience.

Thank goodness we managed to get some people in the stands. I’m looking forward to having our boys play in front of an audience and get back to normal here, Day said. We were hoping we can get a whole, full house here when Oregon comes to town.