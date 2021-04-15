Connect with us

Minor Hockey reports successful year despite pandemic, Friesen joins as executive director

Organizing Body for Sports in Moose Jaw looks back with a positive eye on the past 12 months of uncertainty after finding ways to get kids to play hockey

The delight of being able to start training and games. The disappointment of seeing things stop. The hope of returning. And ultimately a successful compromise.

In no way was it business as usual for the Moose Jaw Minor Hockey Association last season, but in the end it was as successful as it could have been in President Chris Flanagan’s eyes.

The MJMHA held their annual general meeting earlier this week, and despite everything that has happened over the past 12 months regarding the ongoing pandemic, the news has been largely positive when it comes to where things stand today.

“It’s been a really weird year and I can say I’m glad this year is over,” said Flanagan with a smile of relief. “I think our board from last year, we’re pretty worn out with what’s going on like everyone else, but we have some returning board members and new board members, a great mix of hockey minds and parents and coaches who decided to leave. and join us. I think we’ll be able to move forward positively and try some new things here. ”

As mentioned, the season was as up and down as could be. At certain points there were changes almost daily and by the end of the season it was thanks to training with a limited number.

But at least the kids were still playing a bit of a game, and as Flanagan says, that’s the most positive thing

“We had to deal with a lot of things and adhered to all the restrictions and guidelines that the government put forward to us, but I think we answered the bell the right way, we made the majority of the people happy, even if it was so difficult, ”he said.

“At the end of the day we were able to stay on the ice and keep the kids active and involved in the sport … it was a small miracle and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our parents and volunteers, not just here in Moose Jaw but across the county. “

Financially, the news isn’t perfect, but no one expected it to get everything that happened. But rest assured, it still looks good for minor hockey in Moose Jaw, with plenty of cash on hand to keep things in order for the upcoming season and beyond.

“We haven’t spent a lot of money, but we haven’t made a lot of money,” said Flanagan. “We were able to apply for some government grants and get some money back, which allowed us to pay back parents even if they weren’t as high as we’d hoped. We’ll have some new initiatives next year, so hopefully we can get our fundraisers back on track and do tournaments and things like that. “

An important addition is the recruitment of former hockey supporter and coach Lloyd Friesen as executive director of the organization. Chairman of the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League for more than a decade, the Caronport native brings extensive experience and will be a strong advocate for minor hockey in the city.

“We approached Lloyd and it’s something we’ve been working on all year, and personally as president, I think it’s great for our association,” said Flanagan. ‘He wants to work for the children. He has some great ideas that he wants to take to minor hockey, engage these kids in sports and build our association. “

Minor hockey also filled their board of directors for the 2021-22 campaign, with JD Craig as Vice President, Nadene MacAngus as Secretary, Shane Smith as Director of Coach / Player Development, Derek Ross as Equipment Director, Darrell Markin as Tier Director, Jamie Feiffer as Female Hockey Director, Jaylyn Knudson as U9 Director, Johnny Spencer as U11 Director and Ian Vicaryouas as U13 Director.

The treasurer, U7 director, U15 / 18 director and tournament director positions are vacant. Contact the MJMHA office at (306) 693-4900 for more information if you are interested in filling any of those spots.



