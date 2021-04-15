Warriors’ Stephen Curry hits 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the second time in his career

Anytime you think you’ve seen everything Stephen Curry has to offer, he pops up again and outdoes himself. On Monday, the future Hall of Fame Point Guard scored 53 points on 10 made 3-pointers on the night he broke Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time Golden State Warriors record. Two nights later, he’d be silent anyway, for a relatively harmless game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, right?

Miss. Curry was even better in the Burst 147-109 victory over the Thunder. The score was so skewed that Curry only played in three quarters. It didn’t matter. He scored 42 points on 11-of-16 shooting from behind the arch to lead the Warriors to victory.

This is the second time in Curry’s career that he has made at least 10 3-pointers in consecutive games. Only one other player has done that in NBA history: James Harden. It is also the 19th time in Curry’s career that he has made at least 10 3-pointers. No other player has done it more than five times, and the only player to even hit that milestone is Klay Thompson, Curry’s teammate and a beneficiary of his gravity. The record for non-Warriors is three held by Harden and Damian Lillard.

Is there another piece of history coming out of the game? Curry scored 25 points in the third quarter, making it the 30th time in his career that he has reached that total in one period. Unsurprisingly for those who saw Curry’s Warriors dominate in the third quarter during the championship years, 17 of those occasions came in the third quarter.

Curry came in on Wednesday with an average of more than 38 points since returning from a tailbone injury he sustained in a March game against the Rockets. Tonight’s explosion continued that hot streak. Curry is doing everything he can to keep Golden State in the playoffs, and if he keeps shooting like that, the Warriors will make it.