JAB vs JIB ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia match





Dream11 prediction JAB vs JIB | Photo Credit: Representative Image Janjua Brescia (JAB) will compete against Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in the 13th match of the current ECS T10 Brescia competition. The match between the two teams will be played on Thursday (April 15) at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. Janjua Brecia enters this match on a good note after winning with two wickets in their last match against Cividate. They are currently in sixth position on the ECS T10 points table with only 2 wins from 6 games played and hope to score another victory here on Thursday to continue in the points table. Their opponents, Jinnah Brescia, have been doing well in the ECS T10 Brescia campaign so far after winning two of the four matches played so far. JIB is currently second in the league table after beating Brescia CC in their last league game, with a win of 41 points. The pitch conditions of the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground will suit both the bowlers and the batsman as it provides an even bounce throughout the match. Here is our Dream11 team for the Janjua Brescia – Jinnah Brescia match: Hassan Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (VC), Janaka Wass, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Charith Fernando, Ahmadullah Safi (C), Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Mohammad Afzal. Probably playing XIs for both sides: Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Abdul Rehman, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Lovepreet Singh. Jinnah Brescia: Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Faheem Nazir, Harsha Wass (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass. Plows: Janjua Brescia: Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmed, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman Singh, Bachittar, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib , Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai. Jinnah Brescia: Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass (WK), Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Rukshar Ahmed, (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Ghulam Farid, Hussan Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, G , Ahmad Hassan, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.







