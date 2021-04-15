Sports
Weymouth High football closes season with its first winning streak since 2016
WEYMOUTH For three years, the Weymouth High football team worked to make its program a winner again.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats closed their Fall II season with a 20-9 win over Braintree. After a 34-0 win over Brookline last week, Wednesday’s win gives the Wildcats their first winning streak since 2016 and the first under third-year coach TJ Byrne.
(Winning) makes everything easier, Byrne said. It makes watching movie easier. It makes practicing easier. It makes it easier to go home. Food tastes better. This is what you aim for.
The Wildcats finished their season 2-3 after a big day from James Cassidy (23 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns) and a defensive effort that produced just five first downs and two turnovers (Brennan Cassidy interception, Pat Coleman fumble) .
This is our third season now, and the first two seasons were about creating good habits, doing things the right way, preparing the right way, working and practicing the right way, Byrne said. We’ve been close for two years. This is a game we would have given away last year or the year before, so this means everything.
After trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, the Wildcats scored 20 consecutive runs.
In the first action of the second quarter, James Cassidy slipped a tackle and headed for the races for a 50-yard TD.
On the next run in Weymouths, a 46-yard scamper from James Cassidy knocked the Wildcats on the door of the Wamps 2, but Braintree was standing upright. The Wamps filled in three consecutive runs and in fourth place, Nick Flemmi recovered a fumble in the end zone.
That turnover turned out to be only a small detour. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out. A 23-yard run by senior Jaiden Remy paved the way for junior quarterback Aidan Kennedy to dive into the end zone at a sneaky. Braintree blocked the extra run to keep the score at 13-3 with 1:22 left in the half.
The Wildcats went up three scores when James Cassidy finished a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run. His extra run put Weymouth at 20-3.
If they ask for a soccer player, here’s what you keep in mind, said Byrne of James Cassidy, who is also the signaler at the defense. He’s one of these running backs where guys get tired of tackling and then his four and five yard runs become 10 yard runs, 12 yard runs. He makes guys miss at that point. He is a man who will be very difficult to replace.
On the Braintree side, the Wamps wanted to end the season with a three-game winning streak. Braintree came off a 16-0 win over Walpole and a 48-6 beating from Brookline. The Wamps struggled to get off to a good start, but Martino was a bright spot with a few interceptions, including a controversial juggling grab in his own 20.
It’s a new defense for us and we were figuring out what he can do out there, said Martino’s Braintree coach Brian Chamberlain. He’s a really good athlete. He is physical. You saw him there in the report, he can do that too. Jojo is a really good player, I’m glad he had a game like that because he deserved it.
Martinos’ first interception gave Braintree the ball at Weymouths 13. Four games later, Ryan Brooks kicked a 25-yard field goal.
In the fourth quarter, the Wamps benefited from a good field position. Steve Luongo ended a 24-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to bring Braintree to within two scores (20-9) with 3:27 left.
I’m just happy for the seniors they got to play and for the underclassmen as they’ve gotten used to the varsity speed, Chamberlain said of the season.
