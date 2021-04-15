Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team hires a coach and plans to move to the Sullivan Arena





The Anchorage Wolverines, Alaska’s new junior hockey team, will play their home games at the Sullivan Arena, possibly as early as October, the team announced Wednesday. In a video posted to social media, team chairman Kai Binkley Sims said the Wolverines will open the game on the road in mid-September and plan to play their first home game in October, hopefully at the Sullivan Arena. If Sullivan is not available by then, it is currently being used as a homeless shelter, home games will be played at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena, Sims said. The Wolverines are Alaska’s third team in the North American Hockey League, a Tier II competition for under-21 hockey players. The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears were among 27 teams in the league this season, and the Wolverines are one of three expansion teams to join the league in the 2021-22 season. The Wolverines have signed 13 players so far, including eight Alaskans, Sims said. Sims is part of an ownership group that includes her brother Ryan Binkley; Sims and Binkley are also part of the Binkley Co., which owns the Anchorage Daily News. Mike Aikens runs the show from the couch, a Minnesota man who has worked as head coach in three junior hockey leagues over the years: the NAHL, the US Hockey League and the British Columbia Hockey League. This season, Aikens finished third as an assistant coach for the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL, a Tier III junior league. The Grizzlies were on their way to Wednesday’s first game of the Fraser Cup, the NA3HL’s national championship tournament, 38-6-1. Growing up in Rochester, Aikens began his coaching career in 1995 as an assistant to the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, the nation’s highest junior league. Over the years, he was the head or assistant coach for the Rochester Mustangs (USHL), the Fargo-Moorhead Ice Sharks (USHL), the Chicago Steel (USHL), the Billings Bulls (NAHL), the Williams Lake TimberWolves ( BCHL) and the Grizzlies. Aikens returned to the Lancers to serve as the head coach from 2011 to 2013 and spent the next five years as a skating and hockey trainer in Rochester before joining the Grizzlies in April 2018. I’ve been out of the USHL / NAHL game for eight years, but I say I may be a better coach than when I left that part of the game, because of my experiences here, Aikens told the Rochester Post-Bulletin Aikens signed a three-year deal with the Wolverines, according to the Post-Bulletin, and will live in Anchorage during the hockey season. There are certainly challenges in building a new franchise from the ground up, he said. On the hockey side, I expect to be competitive in Year 1; I don’t want to go there and be ashamed. We like to be better than competitive, but that is quite a challenge to compete very well with good coaches and established players. The Wolverines team up with Fairbanks and Kenai in the NAHLs Midwest Division. Sims said the team plans to play most home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Sullivan Arena, which has not been a hockey game since UAA left the arena after the 2018/19 season. The arena became an emergency shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but the Anchorage Assembly recently passed a resolution asking the mayoral administration to come up with a transition plan for the facility. We hope to have some input into the locker room restoration, but beyond that, we understand that the Muni plans to restore the Sullivan Arena to its pre-COVID condition, Sims said. The team announced three camps over the next three months on Wednesday, two in Anchorage and one in Grand Forks, North Dakota: a Futures camp from May 21-23 in Anchorage, a preparation camp from June 25-27 in Anchorage and a preparatory camp June 25-27 in Anchorage. design camp July 9-11 at Grand Forks. NAHL players do not receive a salary and players from out of town live with host families. The competition is a springboard and for many the goal is to earn a scholarship with a Division I college team. These are the 13 players who have signed a contract to play for the Wolverines: Jackson Krock, Mars, Pennsylvania Jordan Stear, Aubrey, Texas Grant Newcomer, McFarland, Wisconsin Cameron Morris, Anchorage Raythen Robbins, Anchorage Skylar Gutierrez, Anchorage Gage Brown, Morgan Hill, California Karsten Senden, Eagle River Shane Soderwall, Algonquin, Illinois







