Red-hot Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry looks at teammate Klay Thompson’s 3-point record

In the midst of one of the hottest streaks of his brilliant 12-year career, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had to chuckle when asked if he liked his longtime teammate Klay Thompson’s NBA single-game 3-point record.

“Absolutely,” Curry said after scoring 42 runs in Wednesday’s 147-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The subject of Thompson’s record of 14 3-pointers, a record he took from Curry in October 2018, after Curry hit 13 3-pointers in November 2016, came into view on Wednesday as Curry had hit 11 3-pointers in 29 minutes . Curry also referenced another Thompson record – his 37-point third quarter in January 2015, as Curry scored 25 points in Wednesday’s third quarter, knocked out 8-for-8, and was still 12 points behind that. from Thompson. Mark.

“I was joking with some of the guys tonight because I remember Chicago and he did it in three-quarters,” Curry said of Thompson’s 14-point record. “His 37-point quarter was even crazier because I had 25 tonight and it seemed like I was invincible there – this guy had 12 more points in the same time, so that was crazy in itself.

“And then the 14 3’s, I had 11, I felt like I couldn’t miss it. I think it’s achievable, but we’ll see.”



Despite not being able to eclipse Thompson’s tracks, the numbers have been eye-catching for Curry lately. Wednesday was the eighth game in a row in which he scored 30 or more points, the longest of his career in his career. With 11 three-pointers on Wednesday, it was the second time in his career that he played back-to-back games with 10 or more threes.

Curry scored 53 points on Monday in the win over the Denver Nuggets – a match in which he passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the Warriors’ all-time top scorer. Wednesday also marked the 25th time this season that Curry has scored 30 or more points and it came on a night when the Warriors tied a franchise record with 24 threes.

“It seems like every night, although I say nothing surprises me, I am still impressed by taking pictures,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. It’s just unbelievable that the level of confidence and skill is just astonishing. It’s beautiful to see. It’s a man at the peak of strength with a lifetime of training and work, and not just on his body, but also on his mind. a man who functions at a level where very few people ever function in their particular field. It’s just beautiful to see. “

Even Curry admitted it’s one of the best plays he’s ever had in his career – a career in which he’s already won two MVP awards. In seven games this month, Curry averaged 39.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. It also shoots 46.2% from outside the arc.

“The context of seasons is always different,” said Curry. “But this is – obviously the numbers, 30-plus and all – the longest streak, so that’s a good vibe there. Arguably the best I’ve felt physically and in rhythm, shooting the ball, just seeing the game, so try. make it last as long as possible. “

Curry was so hot that when Kerr joked with him to get back into the game late in the third quarter, Curry started jogging back to the table before Kerr stopped him.

“I told him he was going back in and he didn’t understand the joke,” Kerr said. “He just wanted to run back onto the floor, he was that warm.”

After years of watching many of Curry’s record-breaking performances, Warriors forward Draymond Green and the rest of his teammates know they are seeing something special.

“He’s been great,” said Green. “I’ve been through that for quite a few years, so I can kind of see when he comes out, just the look in his eyes, the attack from the start, what kind of night it will be for him. a lot lately and hopefully we can continue to help him and turn that into victories. “

It is also noteworthy that Curry, who has been dealing with a painful tailbone injury since falling on a riser in a March 17 victory over the Houston Rockets, said his body is feeling good again.

[The injury] maybe focused [me] a little bit more, ”said Curry. Because it kept me more alert at first to master the game and understand that I would try not to stand out as much as possible. And when I got more comfortable, I just found a really good rhythm.

“I think the work that goes behind the scenes between trying to prepare for every game, getting your mind and body ready to play, clearing an injury like that has helped never too high, never too much. low, but I feel really good now. “