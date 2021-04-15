Cathedral Catholic apologizes for racist photos of footballers targeting Lincoln High

Cathedral Catholic High School apologized Wednesday after football players circulated and posed in offensive photos aimed at Lincoln High School, which Cathedral defeated in a football game last Friday.

A social media post made by a Catholic player from the cathedral featured a photo of someone wearing a shirt that read Catholics vs. Convicts III with the caption We run the city typed in the photo.

Another photo of the Cathedral Catholic football team also sparked controversy: the photo appears to show several players posing and making upside-down L’s with their hands, a reference to a gang sign indicating an enemy.

Kevin Eckery, spokesman for the Diocese of San Diego, said the social media post was a stupid thing to do and that Catholic administrators of the cathedral have reached out to Lincoln to apologize.

This was stupid, Eckery said. This was not how you should behave, period … The bottom line is that this is an unacceptable way of communicating.

The cathedral’s Catholic director, Kevin Calkins, also condemned the photos as racist in a letter to families, saying his school apologizes unconditionally for the poor judgment of the students who posed for and posted the racist photos.

High school sports should be about having fun, building character and sportsmanship, and learning to work together as a team, Calkins wrote. This weekend, certain members of Cathedral’s Catholic football team and others in Cathedral’s Catholic community did the exact opposite by showing both bad character and bad sportsmanship by posting two different posts on social media and reposting with a blatant racist undertone aimed at the Lincoln High School community. .

Calkins wrote that he did not want to give details about student discipline, but we must acknowledge and atone for the harm done to the Lincoln High community.

In a letter to families Wednesday, Lincoln director Stephanie Brown said her school administration is examining the two photos.

Despite the unfair treatment of our students and coaches, our school maintained positive sportsmanship, maturity and professionalism, Brown wrote.

The phrase Catholics vs. Convicts was a popular but controversial slogan that students at Notre Dame University came up with for a t-shirt in the midst of a fierce football rivalry with the University of Miami. The rivalry culminated in a 1988 match in which Notre Dame upset Miami 31-30, a match that was later spotlighted in a 2016 ESPN documentary called Catholics vs. Convicts.

The Notre Dame students called the Miami team convicts because of the team’s rule-breaking image, compared to Notre Dames’ preppy, taut image, according to SB Nation

The use of the word convicts in that football rivalry was already controversial in Miami; now it has caused controversy in San Diego.

Cathedral Catholic High is a private school in Carmel Valley that enrolls approximately 1,600 students and charges $ 20,000 annually in tuition, although 35 percent of students receive financial aid.

Lincoln, a San Diego unified school, is located in southeastern San Diego and has approximately 1,400 students, 87 percent of whom are from low-income families. About 18 percent of Lincoln students are black and 71 percent are Hispanic.

Referring to Lincoln footballers most of whom are black because convicts insulted Lincoln coach David Dunn.

All we want is to be treated fairly and well, but it’s an uphill battle, Dunn said in an interview. We are not gang members, criminals and convicts. My kids are the members of the Lincoln High soccer team, a team that has averaged 3.0 each for the past 10 years.

This isn’t the first time Lincoln students have been exposed to racism around sporting events. In the fall of 2019, Lincoln students, including the cheerleaders, were subjected to racial slurs during an Orange County soccer game with San Clemente High.

This is nonsense, Dunn said of the Catholic photos of the cathedral. Why can’t we be viewed as a high school program? We fight this stigma based on our skin color and the area in which we grew up.

Jeff Harper-Harris, head basketball coach for Lincoln who drew attention to the photo of Catholics vs. convicts on social media wondered why other people have such a negative perception of Lincoln, when Lincoln students earn scholarships and have gone to prestigious colleges.

Our Lincoln children receive a scholarship and are very successful. I’m tired of the negative our kids get not only from Lincoln but Southeast, he wrote in a Facebook post.

Michael Brunker, who retired from the YMCA in January after more than 22 years and is now CEO of The Third Option City, said he couldn’t believe it when he saw the post on social media.

While some may have thought this was a joke … every time you put a dishonorable label on someone, it doesn’t feel right, said Brunker, who is also a member of the Union-Tribunes Community Advisory Board.

He said he hopes this will be an opportunity to bring young people together and talk about how we can build a beloved community.

Harper-Harris has been involved in biweekly meetings of high school coaches in Southern California about racial equality. He said he doesn’t want the consequences of the post just punishing the students involved; he wants it to be about finding a solution.

Let’s talk. Let’s have a dialogue, he said. It’s not about the game. This is bigger than sports. Let’s sit down and bridge that gap where some people think there’s no racism in high school athletics, when, come on, there’s racism in everything in America.

In her letter to parents, Director Brown said she had invited coaches, sports directors, and cathedral Catholic administrators to come to Lincoln to work on bridging the gap between their two communities.