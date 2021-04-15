Women’s tennis cruises against the premise, 7-0







Ormesher took the match win without dropping a match to number 5 singles (PHOTO BY Doug Monson / Stonehill Athletics) Four Skyhawks set on the day to win the singles and doubles safely EASTON, Mass. (April 14, 2021) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 8 in the most recent Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, kept rolling with a 7-0 win over Assumption College in Conference Northeast 10 women’s tennis action at Charles Watt Tennis Courts this afternoon. Highlights How it happened Solorzano Valencia and Antao took the double point for Stonehill with their 6-3 win over No. 1. The Skyhawks took a win over No. 3 in doubles by default, while Porter and Ormesher took a 6-3 win over No. 2 in doubles.

Stonehill also earned a singles point by default and then Antao drew the Skyhawks within a point of the match win with her 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 2 singles against Assumption freshmen. Caitlin Sze

Ormesher took the game win for Stonehill without falling in the game at number 5 singles against Assumption freshmen Jessica Crosby

Markaryan and Porter rounded out victories for Stonehill to No. 4 and No. 3 singles respectively.

Solorzano Valencia, number 6 in the Oracle / ITA Division II East Region singles rankings, fought in the match of the day against Assumption senior Julia Chappell, securing a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 1 in singles.

Markaryan has won four in a row at No. 4 singles for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Doug Monson / Stonehill Athletics) Remarkable Markaryan is now 24-2 across her career in NE10 singles matches after today’s win. She has posted a career record in singles of 33-9, including her 6-1 score this spring, having won her last four singles matches.

Ormesher has also won her last four singles matches after today, improving to 4-1 in the spring. She is now a combined 48-27 in singles and doubles during her career, including a combined 40-13 in the NE10.

Porter and Ormesher are 5-1 as a double tandem this spring and are now 14-8 as a pair during their careers.

Porter is now a combined 68-38 over her career in singles and doubles after her two wins today. Next one Stonehill (6-2, 6-2 NE10) is slated to return to action on Sunday, ahead of a major NE10 collision at Le Moyne College, ranked No. 5 in the Oracle / ITA East Region rankings, in a rematch of the NE10 2019 Championship, in Syracuse, New York. Spectators are not allowed to attend according to NE10 COVID-19 attendance policy. The Skyhawks will return home this Thursday, April 22, for a Senior Day game against Saint Michael’s College at 3 p.m. Assumption (2-5, 2-5 NE10) attends American International College on Fridays at 12:30 PM. For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter Instagram and FacebookFans can do it too Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.







