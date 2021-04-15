Sports
UNC hockey team relax with pickleball, prepare for post-season run
This season has been anything but normal for the No. 1 UNC hockey team.
The team played an almost full schedule in the fall and is in the middle of the spring season. Because of COVID-19, the ACC was the only conference to hold a fall season, and the Tar Heels came out on top, beating Louisville in the ACC Championship 4-2.
Normally spring play is limited to scrimmages and a few league dates this spring, but the team has had a regular season of games and may be playing a full post season leading up to the NCAA Championship.
Due to the length of the season and the pressure on the players, head coach Karen Shelton scheduled a special surprise for her team on Tuesday.
We’d talked about doing pickleball before, so we brought some rackets and instead of practicing, we had a little fun, “Shelton said.” This was a good time in the season to take a break.
It seemed the team appreciated the gesture of their head coach, at least senior goalkeeper Amanda Hendry and junior forward Meredith Sholder, who won the doubles redshirt.
Especially with consecutive seasons and practice every day, it made things less repetitive, Sholder said. It was fun doing something new and different instead of practicing. When Coach surprised us with pickleball, everyone was so happy, their faces lit up and it was such an exciting day.
Heading into the spring season, the Tar Heels already had a goal behind them with a recent ACC Championship win and a 10-1 record in the fall. The team has only continued its winning streak so far with an unbeaten 4-0 start in the spring.
After beating Duke in double overtime, 4-3, and Virginia in overtime, 3-2, the team is preparing for the challenges ahead. The Tar Heels will play their last game of the regular season in Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The team has not seen Syracuse since the semifinals of the ACC tournament in November, so it is sure to be an intense game. While the last game was a 4-3 win in extra time for UNC, Shelton knows the strength and intensity of this Syracuse squad.
This game is a test and an opportunity for us to get better, ”said Shelton. If we don’t win the game, Syracuse has exploited something and it will be identified. We would be able to work on our weaknesses as we enter the game (Auto Qualifier) and then into the NCAA tournament.
After Sunday, the team will play in the ACC Automatic Qualifier game on Friday, April 23 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The stakes are high as there are only three large bids available in total and 12 teams that will take to the field for the NCAA tournament, hosted by UNC this year.
I hope for a good last post season, said Hendry. I have potentially six games left, so I hope to have six great games with my teammates and end the year strong.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19 this year and the length of the season, the team has pushed through and maintained its rankings as the country’s number one hockey team. The Tar Heels have their vision of a third consecutive NCAA Championship and know what it takes to get there.
Our kids are resilient and stubborn, and I’m so proud of our group over the fall and spring that we’ve put ourselves in a position to play in the AQ game, Shelton said. We always say that the most important game of the season is the next game. And that’s how we think about Syracuse; it is the most important game of the season.
