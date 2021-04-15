Sports
Two top officials from Japan’s ruling LDP party say changes could still take place in Tokyo Games
TOKYO – Two top officials from the ruling LDP party in Japan said on Thursday that radical changes could be coming at the Tokyo Olympics. One went so far as to suggest they could still be canceled, and the other that even if they go ahead, it might be without fans.
Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, proposed the cancellation just a day after Tokyo hit the 100-day mark on Wednesday.
He made his comments in a show recorded by the Japanese TBS TV.
“If it seems impossible to continue with the games, they should be canceled for good,” said Nikai. “If the number of infections increases because of the Olympics, there is no point in holding the Olympics.”
Asked if a cancellation was still an option, Nikai said, “Of course.”
But he also added, “It is important for Japan to have a successful Olympic Games. It is a great opportunity. I want to make it a success. We will have to solve and prepare a lot of problems, and it is important to one by one. “
COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically across Japan. On Wednesday, the second-largest city of Osaka registered more than 1,100 new cases, the highest number since January. Japan also registered more than 4,000 new cases, also high numbers dating back to the beginning of the year. Japan has attributed 9,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards, but bad by results in Asia.
Taro Kono, the government minister responsible for vaccine rollout in Japan, said that even if the Olympics continues, there may not be fans at the venues. He said it’s likely the Olympics will have to be held in empty venues, especially as cases are on the rise across the country.
That means there are only television and still cameras around to record the action, accompanied by some reporters, judges and match officials.
The postponed 2020 Olympics will kick off on July 23 in just over three months, with the Paralympics opening on August 24. Fans from abroad have already been banned. Now even Japanese spectators could be kept at bay as virus cases swept across the country.
“I think the question is how to hold the Olympics in a way that is possible in this situation,” Kono said in a televised talk show on Thursday. “That could mean there probably won’t be any spectators.”
Kono did not suggest that the Olympics would be canceled, but he said they could only be held under “certain conditions.”
“The way these Olympics will be held will be very different from the one in the past,” he said.
Tokyo organizers have said they expect to announce a decision this month on the number of fans allowed to enter each venue.
The organizers had expected to receive about $ 800 million from ticket sales, their third largest source of income. Any deficit will have to be met by Japanese government agencies, which already pay most of the bills.
The official cost for the Olympics is $ 15.4 billion, but several government audits have suggested it may be as much as twice that.
