Crawley & Stevens have named Wisden Cricketers of the Year

Zak Crawley and Darren Stevens have been named two of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year for 2021.

Wisden Cricketers of the Year have been voted one of the most distinguished individual honors in the game since 1889 by the annual publication, Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. The selections are mainly based on a player’s performance during the previous English summer.

Since 1897, Wisden has selected five players from each season to be awarded the Cricketer of the Year award, with a few notable exceptions.

This marks the first time that two Kent stars in the same cohort of Wisden have been Cricketers of the Year since Douglas Carr and Arthur Day both earned the accolade in 1910.

A total of 30 Wisden Cricketers of the Year have been selected while playing for Kent, including big names like: Frank Woolley, Tich Freeman, Colin Cowdrey, Les Ames, Derek Underwood and Alan Knott.

Kent also has two of the seven women’s players named Wisden Cricketer of the Year to date, with Charlotte Edwards (2014) and Tammy Beaumont (2019) both previously selected.

Besides Crawley and Stevens; West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, Pakistani goalkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and England and Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley have also been named 2021 Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

2021 Wisden Cricketer of the year: Zak Crawley

If anyone has fully made himself known to the world cricket stage in the past year, it’s Zak Crawley.

The Kent batsman entered 2020 after just making his Test debut in November 2019, and over the course of twelve months has cemented his name as part of the England batting line-up.

After some good performances in South Africa, including a beautiful parried catch at Ben Stokes in Cape Town, Crawley set the world ablaze in August with a massive score of 267 against Pakistan, his first three-figure score in Test cricket.

For Kent, Crawley returned to county cricket after England pledged to hit a 94-ball Bob Willis Trophy century against Hampshire at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, before becoming the sixth Kent star in the Clubs’ history had scored 100 for the province in all formats; 108 not out of 54 balls in a T20 against the same opponents in The Ageas Bowl.

The then 22-year-old was awarded a central contract for England in September 2020 and was also named PCA Young Player of the Year.

2021 Wisden Cricketer of the year: Darren Stevens

In a season badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the revised schedule saw the replacement of an entire County Championship season with the Bob Willis trophy.

Although a one-off event, the late start to this new league meant that county cricketers played a few games less first-class than in a normal English summer.

Kent played five games in the Bob Willis Trophy, and Darren Stevens was in good shape with the ball in every way. The 44-year-old finished the first division season with a bowling average of only 15.58.

The all-rounder ended Kent’s foray into the tournament with 29 wickets in just five games, finishing third in the tournaments with the highest wicket-taker, recording three five-wicket swipes.

Stevens took the Club Player of the Year and Bowler of the Year accolades at the Spitfire Kent Cricket Awards 2020.

He becomes the oldest player to be a Wisden Cricketer of the Year since 1933, and the fourth oldest cricketer to receive the award, after Lord Hawke, WG Grace and Ewart Astill.

