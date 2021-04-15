Sports
Challenging decision: Al Takle resigns as coach of girls’ hockey
The head coach of the Dickinson high girls hockey team, Al Takle, announced his resignation on Tuesday, April 13, to focus on his professional career with Steffes. Takle spent eight years coaching the varsity team and took it to the state tournament three times, taking fifth place in 2018 and 2019.
His loves and passion were divided into three: his family life, professional career and his coaching. Now, for the first time in 20 years, he will hang up the whistle and say goodbye to his beloved hockey family.
I was talking to one of the coaches and they asked me when I started thinking about this. And the reality is, it’s always been something I’ve been thinking about, “Takle said.” Time is always a challenge, and how to prioritize your time is something I really appreciate.
Takle is the product manager for Steffes’ electrical thermal heating division. With new projects and opportunities in the United States and Canada involving energy storage and electric utilities, Takle had to make the tough decision to put coaching aside.
It has always been a challenge for me with my job at Steffes and being able to coach. Last year we had a number of nice opportunities at Steffes that increase my workload and cannot travel at all for what will be 18 months or more.
DHS Athletic Director Guy Fridley, who has a lot of respect for Takle, found the news difficult after all that Takle has done for the program, as he was the only coach to bring the hockey team forward three times in the history of the program.
He leaves a void because of the impact he has made on many of the girls who went through the Dickinson High School hockey team … It was a difficult phone call because I have a lot of respect for Coach Takle and what he has done for us program, ”said Fridley. He has definitely improved our hockey program with him as head coach over the years here.
No decision has been made as to who will take the position.
Every time you have to replace a person who has done a great job is huge, but we look forward to the challenge of hiring a new person and helping that person move into next year and years to come, said Fridley.
Takle thanked Dickinson High School athletics, Fridley and Dallas Kuntz, the Midgets hockey head coach, his assistant coaches over the years, the athletes who inspired him to be the coach he was, and the parents and their endless support.
