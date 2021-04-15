Briefs | Community | capjournal.com

Go Green and Clean is back
The City of Pierres Go Green and Clean spring cleaning campaign is back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign has already begun with refurbishing flower beds in Steamboat and Griffin Park and waste collection in Capital Creek and along rail tracks.
Every year I am amazed at the generosity of the people in Pierre and their willingness to give back to the community, said Tom Farnsworth, Pierre Parks and Recreation Director, in a Tuesday press release. The campaign has only officially started a few weeks ago and I already have a dozen groups committed to projects!
Farnsworth said anyone interested in participating in Go Green and Clean should contact him at 605-773-7407. As a volunteer coordinator, he matches volunteers with projects completed between April 24 and May 15.
Pierre ratifies pickleball partnership
The city of Pierre committed to a public-private partnership with the Capital Area Pickleball Association on Tuesday to bring four pickleball courts to Griffin Park.
Pickleball combines the equipment and rules of badminton, tennis and table tennis and is played with a wiffle ball on a court similar to that of tennis. It was considered the fastest growing sport in America by The Economist in January.
The estimated cost of the project, presented by Pierre Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth on Tuesday, is $ 250,000. The agreement dedicates land west of Griffin Park tennis courts along with $ 50,000 from the city, permission for CAPA to raise money, and Park Board research to combine one of the courts with a basketball court. Construction is expected in 2023.
CAPA has a fundraising target of $ 75,000 in November and $ 250,000 by the spring of 2023.
According to Farnsworth’s presentation, pickleball has already spread to Spearfish, Aberdeen, Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Hack
According to Captain Bryan Walz, Pierre Police Department, Tiffany Yellow Earings of Pierre was arrested last night (April 12) after reporting damaging a door and entering an apartment in a complex in S. Poplar’s 100 block. Officers were called to the scene. They found YellowEarings hiding under a bed. She had previously received a notice of violation and was therefore not allowed to be in the apartment.
Teenagers: Aggravated Assault and Destruction
According to Captain Bryan Walz, Pierre Police Department, two Pierre teens Rayden Rodriquez and Justyce Murphy were arrested for aggravated assault and willful harm. last night (April 12). Officers were warned of an attack that took place near a house in Block 2300 of E Franklin. Investigation discovered that Rodriquez and Murphy had attacked two people with golf clubs. In addition to the assault, they also allegedly broke windows and a rear light of one of the victims’ cars. Both were taken into custody and transported to Hughes County Jail. In addition to the other charges, Murphy was found to be in possession of tobacco and under the age of 21. Walz had no information about injuries sustained by the victims.
Walk-in Vaccination Clinics in Avera St. Marys
Two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Avera St. Marys Hospital are accepting walk-ins. Vaccination clinics are Thursday, April 15 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm and Thursday, April 22 from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm in the southern commons of the hospitals (the former cafeteria area on the ground floor of the old hospital building in Dakota). Laan).
Walk-in clinics provide an easy way to get your vaccine without having to make an appointment, said Mikel Holland, Avera St. Marys president and chief medical officer. If you waited your turn, you know what time it is. Stop by and help you through.
The screening staff will measure your temperature and guide you through the process. You fill out a form, receive the vaccine, and schedule your second injection. Everyone who is vaccinated participates in a 15 minute observation period. All you need is a face mask. Most people are done in less than 30 minutes.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in both clinics. It is the only vaccine approved for people ages 16-17. Those under the age of 18 must have parental or guardian consent.
The second dose appointments are scheduled approximately 21 days after the first admission. The second dose almost doubles the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Walk-in appointments are first come, first served. Make an appointment online to make sure you get a vaccine Avera.org/covid-vaccine
Stulken is retiring from Capital City Campus
Forty years ago, a conversation about post-secondary education in central South Dakota sparked an idea. When they realized that the nearest public university campus was over 150 miles away, a group of forward-thinking people turned this idea into reality. In 1982, the Capital University Center, now Capital City Campus (CCC), was established to provide higher education in central South Dakota.
Kevin Stulken was one of those core characters who led the path forward. Kevin earned degrees in business and accounting from the National College of Business to become a CPA and understood the value of education. His company, Stulken Petersen Lingle Walti & Jones LLP, helped bring a trusted financial and business perspective to CCC’s board of directors.
After four decades of service on CCC’s board of directors, Stulken stepped down on April 12, 2021.
Kevins’ work doesn’t stop today, said Chris Maxwell, CCC’s executive director. His commitment to post-secondary education over the past 40 years will continue to influence the CCC for years to come. We are extremely grateful for his service and dedication.
Founded in 1982, the Capital University Center dba Capital City Campus is a 501 © 3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide for post-secondary educational needs of students in central South Dakota. Visit for more information capitalcitycampus.org or follow us on Facebook (@pierreccc) and Instagram (@capitalcitycampus).