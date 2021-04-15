Jackie Robinson Day, Red Sox go 10th in a row





REMEMBERING JACKIE All players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, to mark the anniversary of the date the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer made its Major League Baseball debut and broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947. A video produced by MLB Network entitled “Thank You, Jackie” narrated by former star Curtis Granderson will show Robinson’s impact as a champion on and off the field and will be shown in baseball fields. Teams that are free on Thursday will honor Robinson when they play on Friday. Granderson is president of The Players Alliance, an organization of current and former MLB players who advocate for Black representation in the sport. Jason Heyward, Jackie Bradley Jr. and David Price are among over 100 players who donate a portion of their game day salaries to support The Players Alliance on Jackie Robinson Day. BOSTON BRUISERS JD Martinez and the Red Sox are trying for their 10th straight win and a four game sweep at Target Field. Boston has its longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, a season that ended with a World Series title. Alex Verdugo got five hits in a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday, which led the Twins to its fifth consecutive loss. Garrett Richards (0-1, 10.29 ERA) starts the wrap-up for Boston against Michael Pineda (1-0, 1.64). ABSENCE ASTROS Houston has put second baseman José Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, catcher Martín Maldonado and infielder Robel García on the injured list due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. James Click, Astros general manager, said he could not say whether a player had tested positive for COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone who had. There was no timetable for any of them to return. At one point during spring practice, the Astros had to send eight pitchers home due to concerns about the virus. WHAT DOES IT NEED? Jacob deGrom makes his third start of the season for the Mets, again hoping for a win. And some also run support. The ace of Mets this year is 0-1 despite giving up only one run in 14 innings, striking out 21 with two walks. This has become familiar territory for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner – despite deGrom’s 2.06 ERA in 78 starts since the start of the 2018 season, New York is only 36-42 in those games. Rain is in the forecast, but weather permitting, deGrom starts against Zach Eflin and the Phillies at Citi Field – with the Mets looking for a four-game sweep of their NL East rivals. DeGrom booked Philadelphia for six innings in its first start of the year. STRETCHING Bo Bichette has a hitting streak of 11 games, with which he best matches his career. He homered twice, including a game-ending drive, to lead Toronto over the Yankees on Wednesday. The Blue Jays are now opening a series in Kansas City. More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







