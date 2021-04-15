World Cup cricket star Kimmince is retiring





Three-time World Cup-winning all-rounder Delissa Kimmince has retired from cricket and has decided to make her break from the game permanently. A fast bowler who had two different stints as an international cricketer, Kimmince debuted for Australia as a 19-year-old way back in 2008. However, she retired from the sport within a year and worked in a pub, before returning to club cricket as an opening bat while living in the country. She then worked her way back to the Australian side in 2014, winning the T20 World Cup on her return and in 2018 and 2020 juggling an AFLW debut for Brisbane. However, the 31-year-old made the call to take a break from last year’s WBBL, before telling the national selectors she would not be taking a contract in 2021-22. “DK should be incredibly proud of its contribution to Australian cricket,” said high-performance manager Shawn Flegler. “During that time (absence) she developed from a raw fast bowler to a true all-rounder and was considered one of the best field players in the world. “She has been a great teammate and a key member of our Ashes and T20 World Cup winning squads. “We thank her for her excellent service to the game.” Kimmince’s retirement after 60 games for Australia in both white-ball formats set the stage for young speedy Darcie Brown to land her first contract. It is the only change to this summer’s contract list after the 18-year-old made her debut on this month’s tour of New Zealand. “Darcie is an incredibly exciting talent for fast bowling, as we saw on the recent T20I and ODI tour of New Zealand,” added Flegler. “She has always been the fastest bowler in the country, as shown by our tests in the United States. “She’s had a tremendously raw pace in the junior ranks and we think she has the potential to form an excellent new ball partnership with Tayla Vlaeminck for many years to come.” CRICKET AUSTRALIA CONTRACTED PLAYERS FOR WOMEN 2021-22 Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

