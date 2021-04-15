Walt Bell finds inspiration in Greg Carvel, UMass hockey

Walt Bell was hired on the same day that the UMass hockey team first became the country’s No. 1 team. He was watching his first hockey game two days later when the Minutemen hosted Quinnipiac in a sold-out top-10 game.

Everything Coach Carvel has done since coming here has been a tough road for him. He was incredibly helpful in telling me what he went through for the first two years and the struggles he had, Bell said.

In the years that followed, Bell and UMass hockey coach Greg Carvel often talked about culture and how to set up a program. Bell was one of the noisiest cheerleaders on the hockey team in the track and field during the championship run.

To see the ultimate culmination of one night, one time, the best in the world, very few people on this planet will ever have that feeling, Bell said. to have the chance to do that and look at someone close to you and look at someone who raised this university, to see how they achieve that, is incredible to see.

In their conversations together, Carvel discovered that Bell was a kindred spirit. Both came to UMass with visions of program building and an affinity for valuing good people above everything else.

I really like Walt. I don’t know football, I know people. I think Walts is the right guy for the job. He was hired two years ago, the day we ranked No. 1 for the first time in the program’s history, and my AD tried to get us on the podium by hiring the soccer coach. I’ve always made it difficult for him, Carvel said. The first conversation I had with him that day went straight to the culture. It clicked immediately. I have a lot of respect for Walt. It’s a tough battle with the football program, but I think the right men are in charge there.

Bell has found qualities in Carvel that he thinks he can apply to his own program. He is impressed with Carvels’ ability to always be himself and bring that level of consistency into his work on a daily basis.

Hearing Greg tell stories about how bad it was when he got here and the fight they had to become the best hockey program in the country, and the fight and the determination and toughness to stay consistent when things don’t go well. When your message is the message and it stays the same, get consistency day in and day out, Bell said. (Carvels) got very talented players. He has professionals on that team. Not only does he have really good players, he has built an incredible foundation and a standard that you must adhere to regardless of your skill level.

Bell plans to continue to support the success of other programs. He sees it as a rising tide that makes all ships take off.

Any chance we take this brand to the next level, we know we were a top 25 public school in this country. We have everything you need here, he said. Anytime someone succeeds at a high level, everyone benefits if someone succeeds on this campus.

WATTS CHARGES DEFENSIVE REAR CORPS Redshirt sophomore defensive Bryce Watts brings ACC experience and ACC speed to a defensive corps facing three ACC teams this season. The Minutemen open the year in Pittsburgh on Sept. 4 for their home opener against Boston College a week later, after which UMass will travel to the state of Florida on Oct. 23.

He played a majority of the people in that league as a young player, which will be great, Bell said.

Watts began his career at Virginia Tech in 2017, playing in 25 games for the Hokies in two years. After serving for the 2019 season due to the NCAA transfer policy, he opted for the 2020 season with the Tar Heels.

Watts is a lockable cover corner with long arms.

I am proud of my husband’s coverage. I feel like I can guard anyone, he said. Having played in the ACC and playing against Power 5 schools, I know their techniques, which is what they are going to bring to the table. I know the speed of the game.

The resident of Toms River, NJ, can also apply that speed to the return leg. He brought back stairs and stairs like a Hokie, and Bell plans to give him a look at the returnee for UMass. Watts said he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash as a senior in high school and has since cut that to 4.3. He’s also been adding bulk since arriving in Amherst, increasing his weight from 164 pounds to 183 to stand up better in running coverage.

Watts played high school running and used that experience during his college career to understand the types of offenses committed.

I’ve always liked defense more, even though I was better off on high school, I was more proud of defense, he said.

The defensive backfield will be one of UMass’ most competitive positions. The Minutemen only had eight players in the house last season, but have increased the number to 16.

We have men fighting and clawing to get onto the field every day, Bell said.

That’s fine with Watts.

Exercise here is much more intense than it is at UNC, Watts said. I enjoy coming to work every day.

STEP INTO THE SUNSHINE After spending the first three days of practice in the bubble, UMass moved to the McGuirk Alumni Stadium last Thursday. The Minutemen have been practicing in the morning all spring, and that’s a move Bell has been wanting to make since he took over. They start with the first team activity at 7:15 am and then practice from 8:15 am – 10:15 am so that he can see the players before starting the day and the staff can feed them twice: one calorie intake before training and a brunch after it’s over.

I like to get the kids first thing in the morning. I enjoy reaching out to them before their day has started, Bell said. It is beautiful outside now.

Kyle Grabowski can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @kylegrbwsk.