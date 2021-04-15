Group activities on the farm with Asianda





Last weekend, the company organized a spring outing and spent a fun weekend together at a farm in Longgang District, not far from the company.

The warm spring breeze made the earth greener and moved everyone’s heart. Last weekend, the company organized a spring outing and spent a fun weekend together at a farm in Longgang District, not far from the company. On Sunday morning, everyone left home and arrived at the farm at the agreed time. After communicating with the person in charge, everyone was free to move. The farm is not too small and the facilities are fairly complete. There are table tennis tables, billiards, color TV, basketball courts, shooting ranges, rock climbing activities, swings and hammocks. There are high altitude stepping stones, and the most important thing is to have pots and pans and ingredients for lunch. I haven’t played billiards in a long time, and the workmanship is still a bit rusty, table tennis is even rustier, but I am having a good time with my colleagues. Playing basketball with some kids for a while was pretty funny. The main activity is rock climbing: putting on protective clothing, five or six colleagues underneath pulled the rope to protect the safety of the climber. The first time I played this game I was quite nervous. As the first person to try it, vibrate still successfully climbed to the top and the bell rang on the top. After playing rock climbing, it was 12 noon, everyone started cooking, washing vegetables, cutting vegetables and cooking. Colleagues work together, perform their own tasks, quickly bake the food and put it on the table. There are fried chicken, tofu, eggplant fried meat, leek fried meat, steamed grass carp and sweet watermelon. Cola orange juice, the workmanship of my colleagues is still good. After the lunch hour, we played archery and who’s undercover, and spent all day in laughter and laughter. The good times are always short. Before we know it it will be 5 pm. After we have played the last game, we will go back to each house. Through team activities, everyone has a deeper relationship and can support each other at work. I think we will keep getting better in the future.

