Football Ready for Friday’s open practice

YPSILANTI, i. (EMUEagles.com) After five weeks of practice and practice, the Eastern Michigan University football team will begin its spring session in 2021 playing open practice on Friday, April 16.
While the game looks different this year (annual Spring Game), Head Coach Chris Creighton and his Eagles will take to the gray turf in “The Factory” at Rynearson Stadium to compete in a scrimmage-style event that will pit the Offensive, Defensive and Special Team units against each other for a limited number of plays.
“I’m just excited for families to see their sons play soccer,” said Creighton. “For many, it’s been since the Quick Lane Bowl in December 2019 since seeing their kids play live. I think there will be really good juice and energy. I think those who can come are really going to enjoy it. “
With COVID-19 security restrictions, including items such as virtual screening forms and remote shared seating, the team is set to allow public access to the game, which starts at 4:30 PM. Gates to Rynearson Stadium opens at 4pm. pm and admission is free.
While the selection would be divided into two teams (Green and White) in traditional years, this year’s game will follow a different format, a decision taken by Creighton out of great caution given the challenges the team still faces as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.
“We try to keep our boys healthy every day,” noted the eighth-year-old chief. “You get better at football by playing football, so you (the program and the players) want to do as much as possible, but you have to be really smart.”
One of the main consequences of the pandemic is that, as a result of contraction or contact tracking, players are sometimes forced to isolate themselves from the team for a short period of time, hampering the squad’s ability to ensure that each player has progressed. at the same level in terms of physical health. This problem, Creighton added, has been around for over a year and is the main reason for taking extra care with this year’s game.
While the height of the spring season brings incredible excitement to players and spectators alike, Creighton does not want to lose sight of how important the first 14 team workouts of spring were to the development of both individuals and the program.
“We love it,” emphasized Creighton. “The commitment and attitude of our boys has been fantastic. They (training) pass quickly, and I think we really took every opportunity this spring. It’s a hungry and grown group.”
That maturity can be seen in the team’s returning senior class, which is eligible to remain in Ypsilanti after last year’s shortened season.
“It feels like this team has been together for a long time,” noted Creighton. “We are lucky that those seniors are coming back. Last year was so strange, but we have remained a team through all of that.”
On the field, quarterback fans can expect a lot of energy from the most visible position on the field Preston Hutchinson (Mason, Ohio-Mason), who emerged as the team’s starter a season ago, has returned, hitting nearly 70% of his passes this spring.
He’s been pushed by incoming bank transfer Ben Bryant (La Grange, Ill.-Lyons Township (Cincinnati)), whose figures were equally good. Creighton, who says the two have grown and become friends through the process, believes the competition is healthy.
“It is going very well,” began Creighton. “We will continue to develop our younger boys and win the competition.”
Defensively, Creighton noted the impressive progress the scorestoppers have made this spring, an improvement beginning with the sixth-year Defensive Coordinator Neal Neathery, which has developed the defense into an eternal leader.
“You (Greg Steiner) were here today, and you know, there was no problem getting to the quarterback, “Creighton said with a smile.” We feel very good about that. The guys who are here keep getting better, and we’re always recruiting and trying to put together a roster and make it better. And that comes with a plan too, and Coach Neathery is excellent at what he does, he’s good at it (coercion) and it won’t be a problem. “
Fans can hear Coach Creighton’s full interview in a special “Spring Ball” episode of the Eastern Insider Podcast airing today, April 14, on EMUEagles.com/podcasts and SoundCloud.com.
Although the event is open to the public, restrictions apply. Prospective student athletes should be advised that the current NCAA COVID-19 dead period will still be in effect at the time of public training. This protocol ensures that no employee, coach or current student-athlete can make any kind of contact (even virtual) who chooses to attend the training.
EMUEagles.com, the official Eastern Michigan Athletics website, and the team’s social media accounts, @EMUFB, will cover the soccer program’s spring training with several practice reports and content posts.
With the season approaching, the EMU ticket office has announced the sale of ticket packages for 2021. There are six home games on the EMU schedule, the first of which will be played against Sint Franciscus (Pa) on Friday, September 3. Visit the official ticket page for more information.
Modified Spring GameScoring System
Violation
1st Down – 1 pt
Field Goal – 3 pts
Touchdown – 6 pts
Extra point – 1 pt
Defense
Stop at Downs – 1 pt
Turnover – 5 pts
TD on Sales – 11 pts
Failed PAT – 1 pt
4th Down Stop – 3 pts
