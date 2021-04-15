Three Liberty hockey teams pursuing long-awaited national titles this weekend »Liberty News

It’s been a year and a month since four of Liberty University’s five men’s and women’s hockey teams that qualified for the ACHA National Championships had their trip to Frisco, Texas canceled by COVID-19.

This weekend, after a shortened season played mostly in the spring semester, three of those teams are renewing their national championship dreams, with the men’s teams from DI and DII pursuing their first titles in St. Louis, Missouri. and Bismarck, ND, respectively, and the ranked highest DI women in Minot, ND, looking for their third consecutive crown.

Fans can watch the games on theHockey TVwebsite, whichrequires a subscription

The Lady Flames (14-1, 10-1 ACHA) are looking to join No. 4-seeded Lindenwood University as the second ACHA DI team to win three national championships in a row and four in total, having won their first in 2015 had achieved. come from their second consecutive title of the Women’s Midwest College Hockey (WMCH) tournament, where they triumphed in their 2-1 final over Minot State in St. Louis.

With a winning streak of 10 games, the Lady Flames will open the game on Thursday at 5pm EST in this year’s national games against the Lady Lions, the only team to beat Liberty in the past two seasons, at Maysa Arena, home of no. seeded Minot State.

“The only game we lost this year was (the ACHA season opener) to Lindenwood,” said Liberty, fourth-year Head Coach Chris Lowes, who was named 2020-21.ACHA DI Coach of the yearFor the first time. We are still developing. The national tournament is what you play for every year, and it is always the goal of our team. The time has come so we need to make sure we dial in as a team and the girls are in top shape and get the rest it takes to get in and perform. “

The Lady Flames will take on sixth-seeded McKendree University on Friday and Adrian College No. 5 on Saturday, with both games scheduled for 5:00 PM EST. The top two teams from the three-team Libertys pool advance to Monday’s semifinals with the championship game set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Liberty DI Men’s Head Coach Kirk Handy expects the Flames to peak at the national tournament in all facets of their games.

“This time we tried to navigate between our final game (the last of eight this semester against Ohioon on March 20) and Nationals and worked with (Strength & Conditioning Coordinator) Chris Kerr to get our boys to the top of their game. physically, mentally and emotionally as we go down the journey, “Handy said.” We believe in our boys and are confident that they will be willing to do something really exciting together (in St. Louis).

The fourth seeded Flames (11-4, 9-3 ACHA) will take on the 13th seeded Saints on Friday at 11:15 am EST.

“The bottom line is that we carry out our game, especially in special teams,” said Handy. “This time of year your goaltending and special teams, both power play and penalty kill, have to be great.”

The Flames went 33-4 last season and were ranked No. 2 best program before the national championships were canceled.

The Libertys DII team, seeded No. 1 in their pool, will play against Concordia University-Wisconsin on Thursday, against Aurora (Ill.) University on Friday and against Florida Gulf Coast University on Saturday, with all three games at 5:00 PM EST. to start. Only the top two teams in each pool of four will advance to Sunday’s quarter-finals.

The Flames made two trips to Fort Myers, Florida this spring. They started the semester with a sweep against FCGU January 22-23 before finishing it by being swept by the two-time defending and four-time league champions Eagles on March 19-20.

They are one of the most prestigious teams in DII, but if we want to be a national contender, we have to get through, and I wouldn’t want it any other way, said Liberty, fourth-year Head Coach Ben Hughes.

The Libertys DII team, which finished 30-3-1 and was number 1, has a lot of incentive to enter this weekend tournament.

We’ve been waiting a whole year for this, which is crazy to think about, Hughes said. Everyone is excited and we have a little more adrenaline. Everyone is going to improve their game and all games will be fast and intense. We just want to focus on ourselves and play our best game, play to our strengths and play fast, because I don’t think there are too many teams that can skate with us.