Cobb Senior Centers to Reopen; end of the food distribution program





Information submitted: Cobb Senior Services has announced it plans to welcome more seniors back to its centers. Starting Monday, April 19, the centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am-5pm, adding more ongoing activities such as, but not limited to, billiards, table tennis, bridge, needlework and woodcarving. In addition, the gyms of all five multifunctional centers are open again. NOTE: Registration is still required to participate in all activities, including use of the gym. Visit the centers pages for an overview of added ongoing activities via https://www.CobbSeniors.org. On Monday, May 3, the registration for the spring classes starts with classes starting on May 10. A list of classes offered at the centers can be found on each ’s page starting Friday, April 16. Please note that registration for classes and all activities is only available by phone or online through My Active Center. If you do not have a MAC account, please call your nearest center for assistance. For your safety, the following protocols remain in effect: Masks are required to be worn in all CSS facilities, except for active training

Your temperature will be screened upon arrival

COVID-related questions will be asked upon arrival

Water fountains and bottle fillers are closed Contact Senior Services at 770-528-5355 or [email protected] If you have any questions, you can find updated information at https://www.CobbSeniors.org. Also: Cobb Senior Services will host its last food distribution event from 11am to 12pm (or while supplies last) on Fridays,April 16Residents 60 and older are encouraged to obtain long-life foods at Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta. Upon arrival, ID with Cobb County’s date of birth and home address is required for each senior. No appointment is required. Related stories: Receive our free email newsletter! Every Sunday, we round up the week’s main headlines and review the upcoming week in the East Cobb News Digest.click hereto sign up, and you’re good to go! Share this message:

Similar: Like it Loading… Related







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos