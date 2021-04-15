After more rain, the Orioles and Mariners will have another doubleheader next Thursday

Hello friends.

For the second time in three days, the Orioles and Mariners will play a doubleheader. Rain in Baltimore on Wednesday delayed the series again. Since the Mariners are only taking this one trip to Baltimore this year, that means double head for a getaway. In 2021, that means again two games of seven innings. We just saw this two days ago, and here we are again.

The seven-inning doubleheader is one of those things I hope doesn’t continue after pandemic seasons. Last year it made sense that there was a struggle to play even a shortened season, and it also makes sense this year given that pandemic-related game moves are still a risk, and every pitcher is at an unknown risk of getting a six to come. -month season after playing a two-month season.

For a similar reason, I think these doubleheaders are okay for the minor leagues. It just doesn’t matter much if two Double-A teams play 14 innings regulation baseball instead of 18. No one benefits when low-paid underage leaguers are smashed into the ground. However, I feel like the MLB clubs have to face the challenges, rather than playing games that are different from the usual game.

Another thing is that having the extra inning ghost runner double whack that starts for the eighth inning in a doubleheader is just … weird. Again, for the minors, I like this rule. No Low-A partner has to play 17 innings. Once you get to the top level I think they should play the game until there is a winner, without having any other rules after a certain inning.

The doubleheader is a single entry, starting at 12:35 pm today. The originally scheduled playing time on Thursday was 1:05, so it will start earlier than initially scheduled. There is 45 minutes between games.

In the posted lineup for Wednesday’s game, before the rain, Trey Mancini had the evening off, likely to undergo a minor mental reset after appearing to be frustrated by some of his early struggles and bad luck. It should come as no surprise if he is at least out of the first game lineup today. I hope he can change things. His return to the baseball field has been a great story in itself, but it will be an even better story when he returns and plays what he was like when he quit.

